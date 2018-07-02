Sheriff's Deputy Injured In Saturday Crash
A crash at the intersection of Ripley Island Road and Andrew Johnson Highway injured a Greene County sheriff's deputy and caused extensive damage to a patrol vehicle Saturday morning.

Donald Simpson, 61, of 36 Kilday Lane, was arrested by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department following a domestic assault incident on Friday. According to a warrant, a female victim tried to leave the Kilday Lane residence when Simpson grabbed her by the arms and began pulling her back insi…

Hodge Wins Link Hills Invitational
Hodge Wins Link Hills Invitational

Alex Hodge shot a 68-73=141 and won the Link Hills Invitational in a playoff with Nick York recently. Bodie Bible and Mike Poe tied for third, two shots back, while Darius Hoese and Tanner Davis tied for fifth, four shots back. Mike Wood was the senior champion with a 71-72=143. James Fender…

Reds Fall To Blue Jays
Reds Fall To Blue Jays

The Greeneville Reds put plenty of runners in scoring position on Thursday night at Pioneer Park.

Sales Tax Holiday Is July 27-29

Tennessee retailers will not collect sales tax on more than 150 different items during the 13th annual sales tax holiday the last weekend in July.

Fired Up For The Fourth
Fired Up For The Fourth

Not only is July National Grilling Month, it has one of America’s favorite holidays — Independence Day — in it.

Love Your Health: Running

Love Your Health by Jessica Barnett publishes every other Wednesday in Lifestyles Accent.

