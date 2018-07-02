The Sevier Family Association, for descendants of Valentine “The Immigrant” Sevier and Joanna Goad, held their biannual family reunion in Greeneville over the weekend.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol says a Greenevile man died early Saturday in a one-car crash in the 5800 block of Asheville Highway.
First Congressional District candidate Todd McKinley said he has good values to bring to the table.
The sixth annual American Downtown 4th of July celebration will kick off Wednesday with a Main Street parade and will end with the largest fireworks show in the event’s history.
A crash at the intersection of Ripley Island Road and Andrew Johnson Highway injured a Greene County sheriff's deputy and caused extensive damage to a patrol vehicle Saturday morning.
Indivsible Greene County's held a “Families Belong Together Rally" at the Greene County Courthouse Saturday.
A man wanted for car theft faces additional charges after he allegedly ran from police during a separate incident on Saturday.
Donald Simpson, 61, of 36 Kilday Lane, was arrested by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department following a domestic assault incident on Friday. According to a warrant, a female victim tried to leave the Kilday Lane residence when Simpson grabbed her by the arms and began pulling her back insi…
After a week’s worth of struggles the Greeneville Reds finally got things figured out on Sunday evening to end their five-game home stand on a high note.
The Greeneville Reds had a chance to snap their four-game losing skid on Saturday night, but things quickly unraveled in the ninth inning.
The Greeneville Reds briefly thought they had put together the comeback necessary to take a game from Bluefield on Friday night.
Alex Hodge shot a 68-73=141 and won the Link Hills Invitational in a playoff with Nick York recently. Bodie Bible and Mike Poe tied for third, two shots back, while Darius Hoese and Tanner Davis tied for fifth, four shots back. Mike Wood was the senior champion with a 71-72=143. James Fender…
The Greeneville Reds put plenty of runners in scoring position on Thursday night at Pioneer Park.
Sarah R. Gregory has been named assistant editor of The Greeneville Sun.
Tennessee retailers will not collect sales tax on more than 150 different items during the 13th annual sales tax holiday the last weekend in July.
Lee R. House, CFP, a financial advisor with Edward Jones, recently attended the company's Leaders Conference.
The University of Tennessee Research and Education Center at Greeneville is shying away from tobacco research in exchange for beef cattle production and forage.
A poisonous weed with sap that can cause third-degree burns and vision impairment is dangerously close to East Tennessee.
Drawings and paintings by young artist John Chapman are on display through July 29 at Mason House Gallery.
Viola Jennings Rollins, of Greeneville, will celebrate her 90th birthday Monday, July 9.
Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Shanks, of Greeneville, are celebrating their 54th wedding anniversary Thursday.
Mitzie Louise Adams, 57, of Greeneville, passed away suddenly …
Patricia Ann Sandige, 83, of Greeneville, passed away Sunday a…
George Wayne Carter, 81, of Greeneville, passed away Thursday …
William Thomas “Tommy” Fillers, 76, of the South Greene commun…
Betty Jean Harrington, 81, of the Tusculum community, passed a…
Garry L. Jones, 69, of the Mt. Carmel community in Mosheim, pa…
Not only is July National Grilling Month, it has one of America’s favorite holidays — Independence Day — in it.
Love Your Health by Jessica Barnett publishes every other Wednesday in Lifestyles Accent.
The Garden Gate by Sherrie Ottinger publishes each Wednesday in Lifestyles Accent.
Main Street: Greeneville’s 2018 Lyrics On The Lawn summer concert series begins Thursday, July 5, at 7 p.m.
The Capitol Theatre and Rural Resources are join forces for an “incredible” event in downtown Greeneville.
MUSIC
How dare an 81-year-old man retire from the Supreme Court? How dare he?