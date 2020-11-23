BEST BUSINESS CATEGORY

Aluminum/Vinyl Siding:

White’s Window’s and Siding

Antiques/Collectibles:

The Burlap Bunny

Apartment Complex:

Plaza Towers Apartments

Artwork/Framing:

Hobby Lobby

Assisting Living:

Morning Pointe of

Greeneville

ATV Repair:

Greeneville Honda

ATV Sales:

Greeneville Honda

Auction Company:

Greene County Land

& Auction

Auto Parts:

Advance Auto Parts

Auto-Body Repair:

Gary’s Paint and Body Shop

Bakery:

Peggy Ann Bakery

Barber Shop:

Doyle’s Barber Shop

Beauty Salon:

The Salon @ 402

Bookkeeping/Tax:

West Greene Insurance

& Tax Service

Building Supplies:

Greeneville Builders Supply

Burglar Alarms:

Fleenor Security Systems

Campground:

David Crockett Birthplace State Park

Car Stereos:

North Main Audio

Customs Inc.

Car Wash:

Ultimate Shine Car Wash

Carpet Cleaning:

Advanced Cleaning and

Restoration

Cash Advance Store:

Southern Finance Company

Cellular Phone Service:

Verizon Wireless

Cemetery:

Graceland Memorial

Gardens

Coffee Shop:

Creamy Cup

College/University:

Tusculum University

Computer Sales & Service:

Computer Pros

Concrete:

Summers-Taylor Inc.

Construction Company:

Idell Construction Company

Convenience Store:

Creekside Market

Day Care:

The Children’s Center

Dry Cleaner:

Pinecrest Cleaners

Electrical Supplies:

Ace Hardware

Electronics:

Gosnell’s Stereo & Music

Excavating Service:

H & S Excavating

Exterminating:

Tony Jones Exterminating

Eye Wear:

East View Eye Care, P.C.

Farm/Agriculture Dealer:

Broyles General Store

and Emporium

Financial Institution:

Eastman Credit Union

Financial Investment Firm: Cornerstone Wealth

Management Group

Financing Company:

Credit Central Loan

& Tax Service

Floor Coverings:

Jaynes Flooring

Florist:

Flowers by Tammy

Funeral Home:

Doughty Stevens Funeral Home

Furniture Store:

Roberts Furniture and

Mattress Gallery

Gifts:

Brumley’s Expressions

Greenhouse/Shrubs/

Flowers:

Broyles General Store

and Emporium

Grocery Store:

Food City

Guttering:

David Tweed Seamless

Guttering

Hearing Aids:

NU Hearing Center

Heating/Air Conditioning:

Bailey’s Heating & Air

Home Health Care Needs:

Amedisys Home Health

Home Lighting:

Williams Electric Supply

Home Mortgage:

Eastman Credit Union

Home Security:

Fleenor Security Systems

Independent Automotive

Repair Shop:

Kykers Extreme Automotive

Independent Tire Store:

Double D Tire

Industry:

John Deere

Insurance Agency:

Lisa Crum — State Farm

Jewelry Store:

Legacy Fine Jewelers

Landscaping Company:

Firemen On Call

Laundromat:

70 & Summer Coin Laundry

Lawn Mower Sales & Repair:

By-Pass Lawn & Garden

Limousine Service:

Royal Carriages Limousines

Liquor Store:

Towne Square Package Store Inc.

Manufactured Homes:

Clayton Homes

Mattress Store:

Roberts Furniture and Mattress Gallery

Mini-Warehouse:

Stowaway Self-Storage

Monuments:

Tusculum Monument

Most Community Involved Business:

Creamy Cup

Motel/Hotel:

General Morgan Inn and Conference Center

Motorcycle Repair:

J & B Performance

Motorcycle Sales:

Greeneville Honda

Nail Salon:

A&N Nails

New Car Dealership:

Gateway Ford Lincoln Nissan

Night Spot:

Old Oak Taproom

Nursing Home:

Durham-Hensley Health & Rehab

Oil Changes:

Quick Lube Of Greeneville, Inc.

Paving Business:

Summers-Taylor Inc

Pawn Shop:

Korner Pawn

Pet Boarding/Kennel:

Animal Medical Center of Greeneville

Pet Supplies:

Petsense Greeneville

Pharmacy:

Corley’s Pharmacy Inc

Place To Entertain Out Of Town Guests:

The Whistle Shop

Place to Get Dance Lessons:

Lesa’s School Of Dance

Place to Have A Business Lunch:

The Butcher’s Block

Place to Have A Business Meeting:

General Morgan Inn and

Conference Center

Place to Have Breakfast:

Tipton’s Cafe

Place To Play Golf:

Link Hills Country Club

Place To Work:

Apex Bank

Pressure Washing:

J&K Pressure Washing

Printing Company:

Artistic Printers

Produce:

Garden Basket

Real Estate Agency:

CENTURY 21 Legacy

Rental Items:

Grand Rental of Greeneville, TN

Restaurant:

Monterrey Mexican Restaurant

Retail Store:

Hobby Lobby

Satellite Sales:

Comcast

Savings Accounts:

Eastman Credit Union

Septic Tank Service:

Roto-Rooter — Greeneville

Signs & Graphic Service:

Artistic Printers

Skin Care/Beauty:

Merle Norman Cosmetic Studio

Specialty Food Store:

Yoder’s Country Market

Sporting Goods:

Hibbett Sports

Stereo:

Gosnell’s Stereo & Music

Stone Supplier:

Mulch Pit

Tanning Salon:

Jamaican Me Tan

Thrift Store:

Opportunity House Thrift Store

Title Company:

East Tennessee Title &

Escrow Services, Inc.

Tobacco Store:

Kiker’s Tobacco Outlet

Tools & Supplies:

Ace Hardware

Towing/Wrecker Service:

Lynn Hope Towing

Transmission Service:

Pro Service Auto LLC

Travel Agency:

Cruise Planners

Truck Equipment:

Bachman-Bernard Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

Trucking/Freight Company:

Everhart Transportation Inc.

Commercial Uniforms: Cintas

Team Uniforms:

Home Team

Upholstery Service:

Suzy & Hal’s Upholstery

Used Car Dealership:

Moore’s Auto Sales

Vapor Store:

Greeneville Vapor

Wedding Venue:

The Homeplace at Johnston Farm

Weight Loss:

Healthy Beginnings Weight Loss

Yoga Studio:

Love Yoga

Recommended for you