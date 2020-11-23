BEST BUSINESS CATEGORY
Aluminum/Vinyl Siding:
White’s Window’s and Siding
Antiques/Collectibles:
The Burlap Bunny
Apartment Complex:
Plaza Towers Apartments
Artwork/Framing:
Hobby Lobby
Assisting Living:
Morning Pointe of
Greeneville
ATV Repair:
Greeneville Honda
ATV Sales:
Greeneville Honda
Auction Company:
Greene County Land
& Auction
Auto Parts:
Advance Auto Parts
Auto-Body Repair:
Gary’s Paint and Body Shop
Bakery:
Peggy Ann Bakery
Barber Shop:
Doyle’s Barber Shop
Beauty Salon:
The Salon @ 402
Bookkeeping/Tax:
West Greene Insurance
& Tax Service
Building Supplies:
Greeneville Builders Supply
Burglar Alarms:
Fleenor Security Systems
Campground:
David Crockett Birthplace State Park
Car Stereos:
North Main Audio
Customs Inc.
Car Wash:
Ultimate Shine Car Wash
Carpet Cleaning:
Advanced Cleaning and
Restoration
Cash Advance Store:
Southern Finance Company
Cellular Phone Service:
Verizon Wireless
Cemetery:
Graceland Memorial
Gardens
Coffee Shop:
Creamy Cup
College/University:
Tusculum University
Computer Sales & Service:
Computer Pros
Concrete:
Summers-Taylor Inc.
Construction Company:
Idell Construction Company
Convenience Store:
Creekside Market
Day Care:
The Children’s Center
Dry Cleaner:
Pinecrest Cleaners
Electrical Supplies:
Ace Hardware
Electronics:
Gosnell’s Stereo & Music
Excavating Service:
H & S Excavating
Exterminating:
Tony Jones Exterminating
Eye Wear:
East View Eye Care, P.C.
Farm/Agriculture Dealer:
Broyles General Store
and Emporium
Financial Institution:
Eastman Credit Union
Financial Investment Firm: Cornerstone Wealth
Management Group
Financing Company:
Credit Central Loan
& Tax Service
Floor Coverings:
Jaynes Flooring
Florist:
Flowers by Tammy
Funeral Home:
Doughty Stevens Funeral Home
Furniture Store:
Roberts Furniture and
Mattress Gallery
Gifts:
Brumley’s Expressions
Greenhouse/Shrubs/
Flowers:
Broyles General Store
and Emporium
Grocery Store:
Food City
Guttering:
David Tweed Seamless
Guttering
Hearing Aids:
NU Hearing Center
Heating/Air Conditioning:
Bailey’s Heating & Air
Home Health Care Needs:
Amedisys Home Health
Home Lighting:
Williams Electric Supply
Home Mortgage:
Eastman Credit Union
Home Security:
Fleenor Security Systems
Independent Automotive
Repair Shop:
Kykers Extreme Automotive
Independent Tire Store:
Double D Tire
Industry:
John Deere
Insurance Agency:
Lisa Crum — State Farm
Jewelry Store:
Legacy Fine Jewelers
Landscaping Company:
Firemen On Call
Laundromat:
70 & Summer Coin Laundry
Lawn Mower Sales & Repair:
By-Pass Lawn & Garden
Limousine Service:
Royal Carriages Limousines
Liquor Store:
Towne Square Package Store Inc.
Manufactured Homes:
Clayton Homes
Mattress Store:
Roberts Furniture and Mattress Gallery
Mini-Warehouse:
Stowaway Self-Storage
Monuments:
Tusculum Monument
Most Community Involved Business:
Creamy Cup
Motel/Hotel:
General Morgan Inn and Conference Center
Motorcycle Repair:
J & B Performance
Motorcycle Sales:
Greeneville Honda
Nail Salon:
A&N Nails
New Car Dealership:
Gateway Ford Lincoln Nissan
Night Spot:
Old Oak Taproom
Nursing Home:
Durham-Hensley Health & Rehab
Oil Changes:
Quick Lube Of Greeneville, Inc.
Paving Business:
Summers-Taylor Inc
Pawn Shop:
Korner Pawn
Pet Boarding/Kennel:
Animal Medical Center of Greeneville
Pet Supplies:
Petsense Greeneville
Pharmacy:
Corley’s Pharmacy Inc
Place To Entertain Out Of Town Guests:
The Whistle Shop
Place to Get Dance Lessons:
Lesa’s School Of Dance
Place to Have A Business Lunch:
The Butcher’s Block
Place to Have A Business Meeting:
General Morgan Inn and
Conference Center
Place to Have Breakfast:
Tipton’s Cafe
Place To Play Golf:
Link Hills Country Club
Place To Work:
Apex Bank
Pressure Washing:
J&K Pressure Washing
Printing Company:
Artistic Printers
Produce:
Garden Basket
Real Estate Agency:
CENTURY 21 Legacy
Rental Items:
Grand Rental of Greeneville, TN
Restaurant:
Monterrey Mexican Restaurant
Retail Store:
Hobby Lobby
Satellite Sales:
Comcast
Savings Accounts:
Eastman Credit Union
Septic Tank Service:
Roto-Rooter — Greeneville
Signs & Graphic Service:
Artistic Printers
Skin Care/Beauty:
Merle Norman Cosmetic Studio
Specialty Food Store:
Yoder’s Country Market
Sporting Goods:
Hibbett Sports
Stereo:
Gosnell’s Stereo & Music
Stone Supplier:
Mulch Pit
Tanning Salon:
Jamaican Me Tan
Thrift Store:
Opportunity House Thrift Store
Title Company:
East Tennessee Title &
Escrow Services, Inc.
Tobacco Store:
Kiker’s Tobacco Outlet
Tools & Supplies:
Ace Hardware
Towing/Wrecker Service:
Lynn Hope Towing
Transmission Service:
Pro Service Auto LLC
Travel Agency:
Cruise Planners
Truck Equipment:
Bachman-Bernard Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC
Trucking/Freight Company:
Everhart Transportation Inc.
Commercial Uniforms: Cintas
Team Uniforms:
Home Team
Upholstery Service:
Suzy & Hal’s Upholstery
Used Car Dealership:
Moore’s Auto Sales
Vapor Store:
Greeneville Vapor
Wedding Venue:
The Homeplace at Johnston Farm
Weight Loss:
Healthy Beginnings Weight Loss
Yoga Studio:
Love Yoga
