Can you believe we are already in the last week of February? The good news is that spring is — hopefully — just around the corner. Things are moving along with Accent as swiftly as this new year is zipping by.
This week’s edition includes two more local features. You’ll find Reel Talk, a movie review column by Allison Chudina, on our Arts & Leisure page. Arts & Leisure takes the place of Things To Do. Don’t worry, though, the Things To Do calendar will still run each week.
Eric Kaltenmark’s profile series of Greene County first responders premiers on page six. These brief profiles provide a synopsis of the lives and personalities of those who answer the call for help. The series begins with Kevin “Bucky” Ayers, one of the many volunteers who respond from area fire departments and the rescue squad. Kaltenmark’s stunning portraits will accompany the profiles.
There is more in store so please keep reading Accent to learn about the faces, places and happenings of Greene County. And please let us know what you think of our new features or pass along any ideas you may have for Accent.