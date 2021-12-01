AUTHOR’S NOTE: My daughter and son-in-law made an impromptu trip down from Gloucester, Massachusetts for the Thanksgiving holiday this year, and they are here during the time I would normally write my column. I hope you can enjoy this early column of mine even half as much as I am enjoying my time with my family.
Another Thanksgiving has come and gone. Turkey sandwiches abound. The largest shopping days of the year have passed, and thoughts have turned to Christmas and all it entails. Every year at Halloween I lament that it might as well be New Year’s Day because the two months between those holidays pass so quickly.
That’s one of the reasons I try to enjoy Thanksgiving so much. I love the idea of taking time to enjoy family and good food, and to appreciate life and its various blessings. With our family, we clear the table after we eat, break out the card games and board games and play until we can’t stay awake any longer. Desserts are eaten between deals of the cards, and the vegetable tray gets passed just like the dice. The laughter is loud, and it recharges my battery for another year.
This time I also decided to take pen in hand and actually make a list of the things for which I’m thankful. Friends and family always top the list of things for which I am grateful, followed by a place to live and food to eat, as well as employment that helps provide those things. I wanted to include small things, too, that make my life better or easier or more enjoyable, so the list is quite varied and simply can’t cover everything.
This year my list includes second chances and hugs. It includes in-laws and medical professionals, as well as editors and lawn service. My list itemizes seat heaters and portable music devices, picnic lunches and soft blankets.
I am thankful for great writing on TV shows like “This Is Us” and “Big Bang Theory.” I love how they can take the human experience and make it real and powerful. I am also grateful for the privilege of turning off the TV and the computer at times and picking up a good book.
I am thankful for airplanes, even if I don’t really appreciate what the airline industry has become these days. Airplanes do make places accessible during limited time frames, when road trips just aren’t possible. Along with the internet, planes give me access to parts of the world that I could never experience otherwise, and I am forever changed by those opportunities.
I am grateful for volunteer and civic organizations and the folks in the trenches, doing the work to make our communities better places to live. There are so many unsung heroes in just our small town alone that it would take multiple columns to list them all and the work they do. Thank you, on Thanksgiving and every day for what you do.
With each passing year, I am more and more grateful for good skin care products and facial hair removers. I appreciate online shopping, corduroy pants, and warm socks. I am also grateful for folks who create original jewelry, since it seems as though my earrings get longer or larger as I get older.
Even social media still makes the list, although the shine has worn quite a bit as time has passed. I do appreciate that it has given me the opportunity to reconnect with old friends as well as make new ones, and it allows me to keep up with community events that I might not hear about otherwise.
I am grateful for all these things, and even more that space won’t allow. Taking the time to write them down has forced me to slow down and consider each and every item. I think this age of speed and computers has caused me to lose some of the reflection that comes from thinking about each word as I write it.
Hmmm, since Halloween is practically New Year’s anyway, I think I’ll just make a resolution right now to keep adding to my handwritten list of thankfulness, and maybe even write a letter or two to some of the folks on the list to let them know precisely why they are appreciated. I am definitely going to need more paper.