Horticulturist and garden writer Hugh Conlon will present 25 Highly Dependable Perennials for Appalachian Gardens on Thursday, May 20, at 7 p.m. in an online program sponsored by Southern Appalachian Plant Society. This program is free via Zoom, but preregistration is required. To register, see the SAPS web page: saps.us/. Registration deadline is noon on Thursday, May 20.
Tri-Cities Area gardeners continue to search for dependable long blooming perennials that require little to no annual maintenance. Based on his long experience as a professional horticulturist and as an avid gardener, Hugh will point you toward 25 of the very best perennials, including several new choices that are far better performers than older varieties. He will also offer tips on maximizing performance of your perennials.
Hugh Conlon is an active garden writer and speaker since his retirement from the University of Tennessee in 2011. He has been a professional horticulturist for over 45 years and is the creator and content provider of the gardening website whatgrowsthere.com. He currently speaks at Master Gardener classes in Tennessee and presents garden club talks and nursery/landscape programs in Tennessee and other states. In addition he contributes articles to Tennessee Gardener and other garden/trade magazines, organizes garden tours throughout Tennessee and nearby states, and consults with gardeners, commercial landscapers and growers, a release says.
Born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, Hugh obtained a bachelor of science degree from Cornell University , a masters degree from the University of Delaware and did additional coursework at Michigan State University.
Hugh has served on the SAPS Board since its inception including two terms as president. Other memberships include Perennial Plant Association, Garden Writers Association, American Conifer Society, and Tennessee Nursery and Landscape Association.
Hugh and wife Jane are the proud parents of four children and five grandchildren. His hobbies include gardening, photography, and writing.