TOWNSEND — Set appropriately at the “foot” of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, the 2nd annual Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Festival will be held this Saturday, May 7, in Blount County.
A full slate of activities for the whole family are planned during the event at the Townsend Visitors Center, 7906 E. Lamar Alexander Pkwy., event organizers say in a news release.
The day will kick off with the Bigfoot 5K and the 1-Mile Fun Run at 9 a.m. Race participants will receive a Bigfoot swag-bag that includes a T-shirt, medal, socks and more, the release says.
The main festival will begins at 10 a.m. and continue until 6 p.m.
“Blount County is excited to host the second annual Bigfoot Festival in the Smokies this year,” said Blount Partnership Director of Tourism Kim Mitchell in the release. “This outdoor festival offers events for the whole family, including vendors, live music, food trucks and competitions–just to name a few.”
Attendees will be entertained with these Bigfoot festivities:
• Huckleberry, Buck and Wild Bill of Discovery’s Mountain Monsters along with cryptozoologists, Kenney W. Irish and Ken Gerhard and Bigfooter Ron Morehead serve as the festival’s special guest speakers.
• Headliner musical acts Mini KISS and Slashsquatch will perform.
• Bigfoot enthusiasts will enjoy chainsaw carving in the likeness of the beast as well as square dancing and live music throughout the day.
• Multiple vendors will be on hand with Bigfoot merchandise and food truck vendors with unique Bigfoot festival menus promise to delight.
• Talented storytellers will enlighten the crowd with thrilling Bigfoot encounters.
• A surprise Bigfoot and Mrs. Bigfoot event will be featured at the festival.
“Celebrating the mysterious world of Bigfoot is incomparable,” says Brian Johnston, the festival’s event coordinator. “This festival is all about having fun and celebrating through music, storytelling, education, food and fun.”
For more information, visit https://smokymountainbigfootfestival.com .