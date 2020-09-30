This October for their 45th anniversary event, the Gatlinburg Craftsmen’s Fair is filling to capacity once again with artists and craft makers from all over the country. Unusual for this fair is the 100 plus artisans participating this year who have never been to Gatlinburg before, a release says.
Taking cues from visitors coming for the first time this year, running away from shutdowns in their own hometowns, craftsmen and artisans from all across the country who have had one event after another cancelled are coming in hopes of connecting with the public, making new friends, and hopefully sharing their passion with a new customer.
Now ranked 10th in the nation, according to the release, Gatlinburg Craftsmen’s Fair events offer unique and one-of-a-kind handmade products beautifully displayed in 180 or more booths, many with demonstrations by the artisans. All items represented are handmade and of utmost quality and without duplication. Look for exceptional pottery pieces, stained glass, copper art, local candy makers, handmade jewelry, décor, and many more unique items.
The Gatlinburg Craftsmen’s Fair takes place in July and October each year at the Gatlinburg Convention Center in downtown Gatlinburg, TN, near traffic light number 8 on the Parkway. It is located about a mile from the entrance to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, near other well-known attractions like the Sky Bridge, Anakeesta, and Ripley’s Aquarium in the Smokies. It is only five miles from Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, and the Island in Pigeon Forge.
Tickets are available at the door and include multiple daily music shows, more than 200 booths of arts and crafts often demonstrated by their makers, a free multi-day pass upgrade, and kids 17 and under enter for free with a paying adult.
Daily music shows are included with the price of admission at noon and 3 p.m., except on the last day. This October will feature the return of a renowned and local, acoustic bluegrass band, Misty River, and The Dennis Lee Band, featuring contemporary country, bluegrass, patriotic, and your favorite gospel tunes. Joining the musical lineup this year is Monroeville, offering original, multi-faceted blends of energetic country, folk, bluegrass, and alternative music. The Pink Cowboy will be making short appearances on the porch on the Parkway side of the convention center, October 13-19, in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month.
Concessions are available for sale through the Gatlinburg Convention Center and provided by Holston’s Kitchen of Sevierville, Tennessee.
Gatlinburg Craftsmen’s Fair supports Smoky Mountain Resort Ministries and their ongoing service to our visiting artisans, patrons, and travelers from all over the world visiting this area.
Face covering and social distancing observed for this event.
For more information, visit our website at www.CraftsmenFair.com or call us at 865-436-7479.