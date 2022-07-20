It’s nearly fair time in Greene County!
The 72nd annual Greene County Fair will kick off July 25 and continue through July 30.
A host of activities and entertainment opportunities are on tap for this year’s fair, including tractor and truck pulls, demolition derby action, wrestling, a rodeo, plus much more, fair officials say on the Greene County Fair website.
Gates open at 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and at 1 p.m. on Saturday of fair week.
Admission is $8 adults, $5 children ages 6-11, and free for children 5 and under.
The opening day of the fair will feature $4 off discounted admission for senior citizens, age 60 and older, and US military veterans. Also on Monday, Medic Regional Blood Center will be on hand accepting blood donations. All blood donors will receive free admission to the fair.
Belle City Amusements will be providing nightly pay-one-price carnival rides.
MAIN STAGE
Scheduled event for the Tri-Am RV Main Stage will include:
• Monday, July 25 — Fairest of the Fair competition, 8 p.m.
• Tuesday, July 26 – Little Miss Fairest of the Fair competition, 6:30 p.m.
• Wednesday, July 27 – School of Morton Wrestling, 7 p.m.
• Thursday, July 28 – Carson Peters and Iron Mountain, 7:30 p.m.
• Friday, July 29 – The Dugger Band, 7 and 9 p.m.
• Saturday, July 30 – Joe Lasher and Kaitlyn Baker, 7 and 9 p.m.
EXPO STAGE
Appearing on the Greeneville Federal Expo Stage during the fair will be:
• Brian Burchfield, July 25, 8 p.m.;
• Chad Steed, July 26, 8 p.m.
• Threads of Faith, July 27, 8 p.m.
• Greene County Fair Baby Show, July 26 and 28, 6 p.m. and July 30, 5 p.m.
• Mountain Highway, July 28, 8 p.m.
• Teeny Tiny Talent Show, July 29, 7 p.m.
• WIKQ Youth Talent Show, July 29, 8 p.m.
• Toby Line Dancers, July 30, 7 p.m.
• Josh Dean, July 30, 9 p.m.
MOTORSPORTS ARENA
On tap for the Jim Saulsbury Motorsports Arena during the fair are:
• Smoker Tractor Pulls, July 25, 7 p.m.;
• Tractor and Truck Pulls, July 26, 7 p.m.;
• Southern Rough Stock Association Rodeo, July 27, 8 p.m.;
• Powder Puff Demolition Derby, July 28, 7 p.m.;
• Demolition Derby, 4-Cylinder/V6, July 29, 7 p.m.;
• Demolition Derby, V8 and 4/6 Cylinder Survivors, July 30, 6 p.m.
Reserved seating for the Friday and Saturday night Demolition Derby competitions is available for $5.
OTHER EVENTS
A Barnyard Nursery Petting Zoo will be held from 4-10 p.m. nightly.
Also scheduled for the fair is a Corn Bag Toss Tournament. Qualifying will be held Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7 p.m. with the finals scheduled for Saturday at 7 p.m. There will be a $600 grand prize awarded.
Visit the Greene County Fair website at greenecountyfair.com for a complete of fair activities and competitions.