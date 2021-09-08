Several local events are planned to mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
Davy Crockett TA Travel Center & Triple T Bulls 9/11 Memorial Bull Riding & Barrel Racing
The Davy Crockett TA Travel Center & Triple T Bulls 9/11 Memorial Bull Riding & Barrel Racing in Baileyton, Tenn., will be held Sept. 11 from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. in the empty lot across from Pilot at I-81 exit 36.
Ceremony At Andrew Johnson National Historic Site
A brief ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks and recognize those who participated in the Global War on Terrorism will be held Sept. 11 at 9 a.m. at the top of Monument Hill in the Andrew Johnson National Cemetery, located at 121 Monument Ave.
For The Heroes 9/11 20th Anniversary Fundraiser
A 9/11 20th anniversary fundraiser will be held on Sept. 11 beginning at 4:30 p.m. There is a $25 entry fee, which includes performances by Southern Rebellion and Wyldeheart. Helicopter Rides will be available for $30 per person and River Boat Rides will be available for $10 person. All proceeds go to benefit our heroic men and women. Bring your own chairs. Tickets available at insidetrackwow.com.
Baileyton Days
The 27th annual Baileyton Days celebration will be held Sept. 10-12 on the grounds of the baileyton Elementary School. The 2021 theme for the celebration will be Looking To The Future. Highlights will include celebrities, live music and an antique car show. More than 115 commercial, craft and food vendors are scheduled.