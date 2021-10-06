An artist down to his soul, food is Chef Jordan Greene’s medium and the changing seasons of his native Southern Appalachian home provide the varied hues of his pallette. Brumley’s new executive chef uses the sights and scents of his region to tell its stories in a new menu that blends five star cuisine with flavor infused memories from his childhood.
Take Kelly Gap Lamb Chops, for instance, which feature a barbecue gravy based on a French jus, roasted turnips, red pepper jam, ham hock collard greens and a smoked parsnip purée.
“The south wind blows through Kelly Gap so you’re kind of getting your first taste of fall in Greene County there,” said Greene, describing how he shares his love of his home through food.
“Then there’s the braised pork shank, with the woodsy flavor that it has. If you go out in say, Horse Creek or Camp Creek, some of the deep woodsy areas, you’ll see moss growing on a rock and, in the fall when the leaves are changing, some of these burnt orange colors. The sweet potato, there’s your orange from the trees. And the truffle, because I do a little bit of truffle oil in that, so that truffle gives you that woodsy, earthy smell.
“You’ve got wild mushrooms out there. We use some oyster mushrooms and shiitake. Then you’ve got that pork shank setting up in the middle, braised, falling off of the bone, almost like the tree, and a little bit of the braised spinach is your moss. The caramelized cherry tomatoes are like the little pops of red seen through the trees this time of year.
“It’s painting a picture and really getting some of those aspects across of what you’ll see around here locally, because to me, it’s the most beautiful area in the nation.”
Greene, who graduated from Southeast Culinary Hospitality College in Bristol, Virginia, moved to Omaha, Nebraska, for his first culinary job to work as a sous chef for Union Pacific. He’s also been to Colorado, San Francisco, New York and other places. He returned to Greeneville to work as executive chef at Tusculum University, then joined the General Morgan Inn as sous chef two years ago before becoming the executive chef in April, bringing nearly 20 years of experience to the restaurant located in the historic General Morgan Inn in Greeneville, Tennessee.
“Ultimately, I came back because this is where I want to be,” said Greene. “This was my dream job. Throughout my entire culinary career, this has been my dream job. I’ve been doing it almost 20 years now. I started out as a dish washer and I’ve just worked my way up and here I am.”
Greene was a singer-songwriter before finding out that food could be another creative outlet.
“To be able to express myself through food was huge, and to be able to bring out any nostalgic points in my life,” Greene said. “With food, for me, you can take a bite of something, close your eyes and the next thing you know, you’re sitting beside your grandfather in a rocking chair on the back porch.”
Many of Greene’s dishes are based on his childhood memories with his mother and grandmother — or Gan-Gan as Green still lovingly refers to her — in their kitchens.
“She was the most special woman in my life, between her and my mom,” Greene said with a husky softness. “There was that mother role that she played as well. You get that with your grandparents.
“I’d go to church with her Sunday mornings so I’d stay the night on Saturdays and I’d go fishing with my papaw. When we’d come back she’d have a big meal ready for us. We’d bring some fish home and my papaw would show me how to clean the fish and soak it in salt water overnight and we’d have a fish fry the next day. But every Sunday morning waking up for church, the smell of bacon — any time I smell bacon nowadays it just brings me back there.”
Greene took the inspiration for his pumpkin crème brulée from his grandmother’s banana pudding and his mother’s pumpkin pie recipes.
“I’m not really a big fan of pumpkin pie really,” Greene explained. “I either put a whole lot of whipped cream on it or, my mom used to make a pumpkin pie, it was like a thin layer of pumpkin and a thin layer of cheesecake, so that creaminess just made it better for me. Being able to do that through our crème brulée, you get that creaminess from it and you get the pumpkin also, plus the whipped cream on top.”
Another local flavor Greene reinvented can be found in his sweet corn caviar.
“I’m going to take some local sweet corn and leach out all that sweet goodness from it into a smooth liquid,” explained Greene. “Then what you do is you take agar-agar and mix that in with that and then you freeze some oil, you get oil super cold and you take a little dropper, fill it up with a little sweet corn puree and drop it in there and it makes little capsules around the sweet corn liquid. It’s a nice little play on that.”
A dessert featured on the Brumley’s menu, Ruby’s Pecan Pie Cheesecake, is named after Sous Chef Micah Batson’s grandmother and another, Sunshine’s Banana Split, honors Batson’s recently deceased father and his favorite dessert.
“It’s not just about me,” said Greene. “It’s about everybody that I work with and everybody in this region as a whole because to me, it’s a community. It’s a family. That’s really what I want to bring to what we’re doing.”
Greene is happy to accommodate patrons’ personal tastes whenever possible.
“Somebody came in here one time and said, ‘You know, I would really love to have chicken livers one night,’” said Greene. “You know what I did? I did chicken livers like two weeks later, ran it as a little feature. Sold the heck out of them too.”
Greene can also accommodate specialized diets such as gluten free, low sodium, vegetarian and vegan.
Diners can also order sides and vegetables like Papaw’s soup beans and corn bread, ham hock collard greens and white cheddar mac and cheese for $3 a piece and build their own plate.
A children’s menu features items like hamburgers, macaroni and cheese with Havarti fondue and grilled or breaded chicken tenders served with sweet potato chips or porch fries.
“We want families to eat with us too,” Greene said. “Children are always welcome.”
One of Greene’s aims as executive chef is to bring a more welcoming and comfortable atmosphere to Brumley’s five star elegance, using food to create a sense of community that includes all walks of life and all palates.
“Anybody who steps in through these doors, they’re welcome,” said Greene, who finds joy in feeding people and bringing them happiness. “It’s just like walking into a grandmother’s kitchen or something. I don’t want it to be just based off of your status in Greeneville. I want it to be that anybody can come in here anytime, dressed how they want and eat and be comfortable. I think that’s what we’re heading towards.”
How he accomplishes that through food is as much heart as technique.
“It goes back to culinary school. In culinary school you’re classically trained in French cuisine ... So that being inside of you, you’re going to take spins off of classic stuff that you know ... you’re basically taking these old world traditions and taking an upscale spin on it. With the classically trained French chef part of me, being able to take a barbecue sauce and turn it into a “jus,” which we have on our Kelly Gap lamb chops, you have an au jus and a barbecue sauce but now you get the flavors of barbecue but in a thinner sauce served with lamb chops.
“Bourbon, we turned it into a bourbon gravy.”
“It’s about finding that fine line between knowing what you want to do when it comes to how I want people to look at this place. I want people to feel like they belong. I want this place to sell out every night. I want this place to be talked about.”
Mixed with his aspirations to change how people perceive Brumleys, Green of has some professional aspirations as well.
“I’d like to win a James Beard Award at some point,” Green shared. “That’s one of my goals.”
According to the James Beard Foundation website, the James Beard Award recognizes exceptional talent and achievement in the culinary arts, hospitality, media, and broader food systems, as well as a demonstrated commitment to racial and gender equity, community, sustainability, and a culture where all can thrive. Nominations open in October.
“I’m going to put my name in and hope that the community can maybe come around and shoot my name in there as well,” said Greene. That’s what it’s all about for me, is growing that sense of community, through the flavors and making some of those old world traditions a little more upscale.”
The changing seasons keeps him inspired and creative. He also plans to use more locally sourced foods, including heirloom black angus beef from the local Woolsey Farm on prime rib night.
But the local taste buds aren’t the only ones Greene wants to tickle with his signature creations. In addition to recreating upscaled memories for local folks, travelers to the area get an actual taste of the region.
“If somebody comes in from California or New York, because people come from all over, they can come here and get an actual taste of Greene County,” he said. “I think that’s putting Greene County on a food map, and not only Greene County but East Tennessee and Western North Carolina. That’s putting our stamp on there and saying this is the kind of food that we do. It’s our own thing. It’s our own take on it. It’s our own region.”
Above all, he wants everyone to know that despite its reputation for fine dining and elegance, Brumley’s isn’t about how people dress, dining etiquette or status.
A fitting goal indeed, since Brumley’s five star, classically trained chef describes himself as “a good ol’ boy from Greeneville” who wants to tell the stories of his Southern Appalachian heritage one plate at a time.