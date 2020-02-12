With every beat of the heart of Greene Countian Leroy Key, a bit of the life of a departed young woman from Florida continues. And because of that young woman’s gift to him, Key’s life continues as well.
Because of his life experience, Key and his loved ones are more personally aware than many of us of the meaning of a special day that comes up this Friday, coincidentally, with Valentine’s Day.
Valentine’s Day is the day people all across the country give hearts to others, symbolically. Also observed this Friday will be National Donors Day, celebrating those who literally have given, or expressed willingness to give, hearts, eyes, kidneys and other transplantable organs to those who need them.
Key was the recipient 25 years ago of the heart of Laura Pennisi – the name rhymes with Tennessee – who had passed unexpectedly due to a brain aneurism, and who had indicated during her short lifetime, a desire to be an organ donor.
Because Laura had taken time to make that wish known and official, and because her suddenly bereaved family was willing to see her wish fulfilled, Leroy Key has lived a much longer life than was anticipated for him due to heart problems he developed as a younger man.
Since his enlarged heart was removed 25 years ago and Laura Pennisi’s healthy, youthful heart put in its place, Key has lived and worked and enjoyed family and friends. He’s 54 years old now, still employed with Summers-Taylor Inc., and thankful every day that a person he never met gave him the gift of life.
Her picture hangs on the wall in his home near Greene County’s historic New Bethel Church, and not a day passes that he does not remember her gift with gratitude, and feel a sense of her presence.
The attractive, dark-haired young woman, whose Italian heritage was evident in her complexion and appearance, was an employee of Sea World in Orlando. Her outgoing personality and attractiveness had led the operators of that popular tourist attraction to give her an up-front position in which she dealt directly with visiting tourists.
Part of a close-knit family, Laura was the sort to joke easily with friends and even strangers. In a later newspaper interview in Florida, her sister talked of how Laura always loved to joke with people around her, even strangers in a fast-food restaurant line.
Life was good for the 25-year-old woman in the 1990s, except for recurring intense headaches. The significance of those headaches became grimly clear when an aneurism brought her down and led to her death early in 1995, during what should have been the prime of her life.
Quoted in a 1996 interview in the Sanford Herald, Laura’s former Sea World boss, recalled of Laura, “She was always smiling, always smiling, even when she had horrible migraine headaches. I still see her at the park. She never walked. She bounced. Always so full of enthusiasm.”
A plaque honoring her memory, and a tree planted in her name, are present at Sea World today.
Earlier on, influenced in part by a brother’s strong belief in the rightness of becoming an organ donor, Laura had followed his lead and arranged to be a donor herself.
Ironically, when she died on Jan. 23, 1995, that same brother, David Pennisi, briefly had qualms about letting the process happen, Leroy said last week.
The reason for that hesitation on the part of David Pennisi had to do with the rather thoughtless terminology some of the medical personnel around Laura used. “Some of them came into the room and said they were there to ‘harvest’ her organs, and David didn’t like that word ‘harvest,’” Leroy told The Greeneville Sun.
Though “harvesting organs” might be commonplace, neutral terminology to those involved in the daily practice of medicine, especially transplantation, it apparently had a harsh, sterile ring to it when heard by the devastated brother of the person whose organs were the ones to be taken.
David soon got past his hesitation and Laura’s deceased body became a source of life and healing to several others.
Her heart went to Leroy, her kidneys to two Orlando men, father and son, both in need of transplants, and her liver to a man in Georgia.
After hours of surgery at Duke Medical Center in North Carolina, Leroy woke up with a different, healthier heart beating in his chest. Four months later, Leroy turned 29 years old and was able to celebrate that with his then-wife and their daughter, then 4 years old.
Today Leroy recalls the happy sound of hearing daughter Sarah coming up the hospital hallway to see him, practicing a skill she had recently picked up: whistling.
Even with a transplanted heart, Leroy’s prognosis wasn’t particularly encouraging. He might live a few years, he was told. Leroy’s sister, Debra Cogburn, still recalls how concerns for her brother lingered even after the heart transplant.
Debra is a vocal advocate of organ donation, and acts as a kind of informal press agent for her brother to make sure his story remains as alive as he is.
Leroy gave no heed to any gloomy post-transplant predictions, apparently, in that he has now lived a quarter-century past the time of his operation. He maintains vigilance over his health, and is conscious of relevant limitations. None of it keeps him from living a normal life and doing his job at Summers-Taylor, an employer he said has been supportive and helpful to him throughout everything.
The son of Greene County’s Cletus and Lucille Key, Leroy — who never smoked and tried to practice good health habits — went to school first at Ottway, then North Greene High School. At East Tennessee State University, he studied engineering technology, and after graduation worked a series of engineering-related jobs in North Carolina. Daughter Sarah was born when he and a former wife were living in Winston-Salem.
He worked in the Fayetteville and Greensboro areas, and for one period was back in Tennessee. He was living in High Point, N.C., when he first noticed symptoms of his heart trouble. For him, that was chronic shortness of breath, with no pain. It took much time and several doctors before he received a correct diagnosis.
After his transplant, he remained in Duke Medical Center for three months, adjusting, strengthening and waiting to make sure his body didn’t reject its new heart.
Laura’s family became friends of Leroy and his people, and Leroy recalls the emotion that Laura’s mother felt when she first listened to the beating of her late daughter’s still-living heart within Leroy’s chest.
Leroy thinks of Laura as part of his own family now, and keeps in touch with Laura’s mother and other family members, though he said he doesn’t always do as good a job of that as he would like.
There is discussion by Leroy and his sister of seeking to get together with Laura’s family in the near future. Details are being worked out.
Leroy is, unsurprisingly, a proponent of organ donation.
Friday’s National Donor Day, also known as National Organ Donor Day, is aimed at increasing awareness about donation and the lives it can be save. In the United States, more than 120,000 people are waiting for a life-saving organ donation.
National Donor Day focuses on five types of donations: organs, tissues, marrow, platelets and blood.
Those who wish to follow the lead of Laura Pennisi and become sources of renewed life and wellness for others after their own lives are through, can visit donatelifenw.org and organdonor.gov or consult medical professionals for more information on organ donation.