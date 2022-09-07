One is a visual artist. The other is a musician.
In their respective crafts, Joe Kilday and James Winfree have each made indelible marks on the Greeneville community.
On practically every corner in downtown Greeneville, you can find colorful, historical murals painted by Kilday.
Among them:
• Pres. Andrew Johnson is looking through a “window” at the corner of Main and McKee streets;
• a train is chugging down the side of a building along Depot Street, and
• American pioneer-turned-statesman David Crockett stands beside the Capitol Theatre, where the classic Disney film about him, “Davy Crockett — King of the Wild Frontier” premiered in 1955. (Crockett was born along the banks of the Nolichucky River in Greene County in nearby Limestone.)
Just up Main Street from the Capitol Theatre, if you turn left onto Church Street, you’ll find St. James Episcopal Church, where James “Jim” Winfree has served as the church organist and choirmaster since 1986. Prior to that, he served in a similar musical role for over two decades at Reformation Lutheran Church.
“Jim has now completed his 61st year of playing an organ in Greeneville,” his wife, Peggy, said.
On the Sunday morning of what was his 60th anniversary, Winfree almost didn’t make it to church. A freight train was stalled at the railroad crossing, blocking the route from his home. Undeterred, however, the determined musician decided to take matters into his own hands (and knees) and crawled under the train, where a neighbor on the other side of the track gave him a ride to church.
Last November, the Greeneville Sun published an article, written by Cameron Judd, about Winfree’s long tenure as a church organist. A photo taken of Winfree by church member Cindy Painter was used on the front page of the paper, along with the article.
The image, Kilday said, “captured that little sly grin” on Winfree’s face as he sat at the St. James Episcopal organ.
When he saw it, the painter said he was inspired to capture that same grin himself on canvas.
When Kilday was a student at the former Crescent Elementary School in Greeneville, he said he remembers Winfree coming to play music for the students there. Kilday later went on to become part of the Greeneville Community Chorus, which was led by Winfree for many years.
Winfree also served as a music teacher, band director and choral instructor within the Greeneville City Schools. He additionally provided private music lessons through the years.
On Aug. 19, Kilday presented Winfree with his completed oil painting — as a gift from one artist to another.
Winfree had no idea about the surprise present, which was given to him in the parish hall of St. James Episcopal Church among a gathering of close friends.
The musician said he was deeply touched by the thoughtful gesture from Kilday.
“I wondered why my wife was pushing me out the door this morning. Now I know why,” Winfree added with a chuckle — and a sly grin on his face.