What if the three wise men weren’t really that wise? What if they were just ordinary guys, avoiding conflicts at home, who happened upon the greatest story ever told? If you add in a little redneck humor and set the story in a small town in America today, you’d have this Christmas season’s offering from the Greeneville Theatre Guild.
“A Good Old-Fashioned Redneck Country Christmas” is playing at the Capitol Theatre of Greeneville, a news release said.
The play is preceded by “The Christmas Caper,” a one-act play directed by Christy Hoeke and made up solely of middle school and high school students.
“The Christmas Caper” tells the story of Gretsel, the evil cousin of Hansel and Gretel, who wants to take Santa’s place this Christmas. The Greeneville Theatre Guild is pleased to welcome several new, young faces to the stage, the release said.
The opening will be followed by a brief intermission while the set is changed to make way for the rednecks. Directed by Laura Dupler, “A Good Old-Fashioned Redneck Country Christmas” reminds the audience of true meaning of Christmas with some down-to-Earth fun.
Regular tickets are $12, and seniors 65 and older, children, or student tickets are $10. They may be purchased online at www.greenevilletheatreguild.org or reserved by calling 423-470-2792.
Showtimes are 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
‘IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST’ AUDITIONS
The guild will also be holding auditions for the March production of “The Importance of Being Earnest” on Monday and Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Theatre Depot, 250 W. Depot St., the release said.
Director Audrey Shoemaker will be looking for five men and four women aged 16 and older for the roles. No previous acting experience is required.
Audition material is available on the Greeneville Theatre Guild website, www.greenevilletheatreguild.org, and will be provided at auditions. Previous preparation is encouraged but not necessary. Auditioners should read/perform with their best English accent, however.
Questions may be directed to the guild at greenevilletheatreguild@gmail.com.