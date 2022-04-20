Spring is my favorite season, and our neighborhood is an excellent example of why I love it.
Every year I’m reminded of just how many dogwood trees grow in the surrounding yards as well as ours. Most are the traditional white-blossom variety, but there are a few pink ones thrown in there, too.
The weeping cherry trees were beautiful until the frost got them, but the hyacinths survived the cold. The daffodils have also come and gone, but other flowers have taken up the slack and are truly showing themselves. And what a year for azaleas! They are in bloom all over the neighborhood, and a friend even posted a picture of theirs on social media because of the prolific blooms.
We also have redbuds in our yard. I love the way they look when they’re in bloom, but I am not a big fan of the hardiness of their seeds. They sprout up everywhere, and cutting them does no good. I have to dig those little suckers out by the root. The only thing at our place that spreads faster than the redbuds are the vines. I’m convinced that, left alone, the wisteria, English ivy, poison ivy, Virginia creeper, and redbuds would reclaim our place faster than kudzu ever could.
Along with the beautiful blooms comes the pollen, though. I’m not complaining because I know we need it, and we need the bees that carry it. (We have very happy bees around our house.) But, oh my goodness, there’s a lot of it.
Until we moved, I didn’t realize that oak trees have pollen. I had never noticed it blowing off of evergreen trees, either, until we had a yard with three large evergreens and two across the street. I once saw a gust of wind hit the evergreen out front just right, and a yellow cloud blew across the yard, coating everything in its path.
When I bought my first white car, people told me it was a mistake because it would show dirt easily. I speak from experience when I say that dirt is better hidden on a white car than pollen is on a dark one. In a good rain this time of year, the water runoff down the driveway is actually yellow.
The porch gets a good pollen coating, too, because the wind carries it onto the front porch, and then it’s stuck there because there are three sides to it. The green front door, porch swing, and rocking chair look almost gray, and I don’t dare sit on them without a good cleaning.
Again, I’m really not complaining. I just resign myself to the idea that our little corner of the world will be covered with a yellow coat for a month each year. Frank, however, suffers from allergies to both pollen and leaf mold. It’s a little harder for him to just blow it off.
That reminds me — I forgot to mention the three flowering cherry trees that overhang the garage and driveway. This time of year, they have gorgeous pink blooms that are so full they look like pom-poms. They are lovely to see for a couple of weeks each spring, even though they contribute to the great yellowing.
Then the blooms fall off, usually during a good wind and rainstorm. The flower petals are then wet, so they stick to whatever they fall upon. Did I mention that two of the trees are over the dark-colored cars in the driveway?
Frank tries to remember to park his truck elsewhere when the forecast calls for rain in April, but sometimes he forgets. One of my favorite candid photos is one I took when I left for work one morning after I stopped laughing. It is a picture of a large, manly-looking charcoal-gray Dodge Ram truck, literally covered in pink flowers. (Seriously, the car wash guy wouldn’t let him in. He said the blooms would clog their drains.)
It’s about that time. After the great yellowing, comes the great pinking. The great greening is just around the corner!