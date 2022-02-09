I don’t remember where I first heard of the book “A Man Called Ove.” It was probably a post on Facebook. Most likely, someone posted about it, and the title caught my eye.
I then went to Google and asked how to say it. Ove is pronounced “Oov-uh,” and it is Swedish. The book is written by a Swedish author named Fredrik Backman (Fred-rick Bock-man). The description intrigued me, so I bought it and read it. And I’ve been talking about it ever since.
I’ve loaned it to others, I’ve bought copies as gifts, and I watched the Swedish movie adaptation when it was released because I love the book so much. Even with having to read subtitles, it was wonderful.
I started thinking about it again recently, because I saw an announcement about it being made into a film in the United States. It will star Tom Hanks, and I am thrilled that even more people will find out about “A Man Called Ove” because of Hanks’ reputation and following.
The book is written from the Ove’s viewpoint, and it is an insightful journey into the mind of a man who, on the surface, is a curmudgeon who doesn’t like anyone. What we see behind the closed door is a man who has loved and lost and is at odds with the changing world around him.
When new neighbors move in, his own world changes, and we can’t help but go along for the ride. The book is full of insights and quotes that often made me stop for a moment.
One of the most memorable observations is about death. “We fear it, yet most of us fear more than anything that it may take someone other than ourselves. For the greatest fear of death is always that it will pass us by. And leave us there alone.”
Another favorite quote is the opening of a chapter titled, “A Man Called Ove and a Whiskey.” “It is difficult to admit that one is wrong. Particularly when one has been wrong for a very long time.” Perhaps that’s the reason change can be so hard for some?
Backman also has a subtle way of telling us why a character is the way they are. Speaking about Ove’s father, he says, “… he put his arm around Ove’s shoulders and said, ‘Ove, only a swine thinks size and strength are the same thing. Remember that.’ And Ove never forgot it.” Simple and direct, and we immediately know a basic tenet of what made Ove the way he is. I love that.
I have read several of Backman’s other books now, and he makes my heart smile. Of particular note are “Britt-Marie Was Here,” “My Grandmother Asked Me To Tell You She’s Sorry,” and “Things My Son Needs To Know About the World.” There are others on my shelf, waiting for me to have time to read them, and I look forward to learning about the people of “Beartown,” the folks in “Us Against Them” and “Anxious People.”
I’m also looking forward to hearing Tom Hanks speak Fredrik Backman’s words. Backman’s insights into human nature, delivered in Hanks’ down-to-earth tones? I don’t think it can get much better than that.