A professor at Tusculum University asked me to speak to his communications class about a community group organization, and more specifically, how it works and how we communicate. He knows I’m heavily involved with the Greeneville Theatre Guild and thought I could offer some insight to his students.
It is a timely request, because communication is one of things we struggle with the most. As a society we have so many different avenues for communication now, but making that connection gets harder and harder.
Not so long ago, the ways businesses and organizations made folks aware of their events was through newspaper, radio, flyers and posters, and television if they had a budget. Word of mouth was the best.
Then someone had the idea of sending information through the mail. Mail order catalogues became popular and helped those who couldn’t always get to town to shop for what they need. That wasn’t necessarily a good thing for impulse buyers, but it was good for the stores.
Our mailboxes began to fill up with “junk mail” as more and more advertisers utilized this avenue to communicate with their potential customers.
Many of us don’t even open the envelopes anymore. Businesses who need us to read what they send now have to put things like “Important! Do not throw away!” on the envelope in hopes we won’t just trash it.
We moved away from the slower moving “snail mail” when electronic mail came along, opting for the quicker delivery system. It wasn’t long at all until we became familiar with the word “spam” in reference to mass mailings that now clog our virtual inboxes and make us install filters in hopes of not missing those “Important! Do not throw away!” messages that we really need to see.
Someone else said, “They aren’t reading their mail anymore, and their spam filters aren’t letting us through. Let’s call them! Everyone answers their phone!” We all know how that evolved. It’s now the equivalent of mailers in the mailbox. We don’t answer our phone now unless the caller leaves a message to let us know that it is “Important! Call me back!” Throw in the later generations who won’t even listen to the voice mail, and talking to someone on the telephone has ironically become of the least used ways to communicate with each other. Landlines are almost as obsolete as hood ornaments now.
That’s no problem, right? We’ll just text each other instead. But there are still some folks who don’t have a phone capable of sending and receiving texts. And what if you need to contact someone and don’t have their cell phone number? There’s not a handy little directory laying beside the telephone with those numbers listed anymore.
Then there’s “social” media. What a wonderful thing to help us connect with our old high school friends! Suddenly we’re reminded why you didn’t keep in touch with them after graduation anyway. And which social media platform do we use? Not everyone uses them, so we still have to keep other avenues of communication open if we want to know what’s happening.
I wish I had the answer. It’s sad that in the age of seemingly unlimited information, we are so bombarded by the “noise” that we have to turn it off, and in doing so, lose some of those connections that keep us informed and hold us together.