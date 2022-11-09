A Look Around

This cartoon was drawn for me at the Erma Bombeck Writers’ Workshop by Cathy Guisewite, the creator of the “Cathy” cartoons.

 Photo via Paige Mengel

Greeneville native Paige Mengel is a Tusculum College alumna, CPA, arts admirer and business coordinator of Greeneville Theatre Guild. Contact her at paigemengel@ gmail.com.