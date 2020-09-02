Frank and I have a few different places we love to eat, the favorite being on our deck in the evenings. For lunch, we often meet behind the library or at Veterans Park, when the weather is favorable.
We’ve also eaten in some unusual places, like at a restaurant in a small town farmhouse somewhere in Canada and on the grounds at the Biltmore during a concert. We’ve even had lunch from a cooler while sitting on the hood of our car on the interstate, trapped in a traffic jam.
Eating in theaters is a common experience for us when we’re involved with a play. Rehearsals run late and even overlap at times, so one of us will get food somewhere and then eat when we get a break. It’s part of the adventure, and we don’t mind. We’ve gotten used to it. We’ve eaten early, and we’ve eaten late — sometimes very late. We’ve done it all in our love for theater, or so I thought.
We had another new experience for dinner last night.
Community theater groups are no exception to the difficulties the coronavirus has created for so many people, businesses, and organizations, and everyone is struggling with how to cope. In order to remain relevant and still provide their communities with cultural opportunities both on and off the stage, these groups are working to create shows in safe ways and present them to the public in a safe manner.
To that end the Morristown Theatre Guild created their @Home platform, in which they present shows online for folks to enjoy from their homes. And since one of the goals of both the Greeneville and Morristown Theatre Guild is to share ideas and resources, I auditioned for their latest production, hoping to further that relationship and learn from them.
I was fortunate to get a part, and we’ve been rehearsing via the Zoom platform for a few weeks. For those not familiar with it, Zoom is an online software that provides a way to hold virtual meetings online. It has become widely used since so many people are working from home. For this show, eleven different actors are performing eleven different monologues, all from different locations.
The word ‘interesting’ is a vast understatement to describe the process. In order to use a wired (for reliability) internet connection, I have essentially taken over Frank’s section of the office, because his computer is a desktop. A friend has loaned me a sophisticated microphone, because there’s a sound effect that we really wanted to capture for my piece. We’ve tested audio levels and brought in lamps for better lighting and rearranged furniture and knick-knacks to create a set.
The performance itself is even more ‘interesting.’ The actor typically relies on reactions from the audience to know if they are delivering the lines effectively, but in this case, there’s no one there. It’s like rehearsing alone, but you know there are people watching through that tiny little circle. Odder still, you can see yourself on the computer monitor, because you need to make sure you’re still in the frame.
The common experience between live and streaming performances is still the week before the first show. It’s referred to as ‘tech week’ because that’s when the final details are ironed out and all of the facets are brought together. Anyone who has been involved with a theatrical performance knows that tech week brings long hours and short tempers, and we just prepare ourselves for it.
Last night was the final rehearsal before opening night, and things went the way they typically do. Technical difficulties led to delays in getting started, so we knew it would be a long evening. That’s when we discovered a benefit of performing at home via livestream. Once I had performed my piece, I was off-camera until the end of the show!
Out came the card table. We set it up on the ‘set’ and Frank brought in the dinner he’d made for us. We ate together, watching the others rehearse on the computer monitor and discussing how we could apply what we’re learning to shows for Tusculum University and the Greeneville Theatre Guild. I told him about the new friends I’ve made during this process and we discussed going to Morristown to meet them in person when the pandemic passes.
Community theater is as much ‘community’ as it is ‘theater.’ We make friends – and sometimes spouses – through theater. We build relationships as well as shows, and we all learn from each other. And we create unforgettable experiences. Sometimes the experience is a performance that touches you or a song that you still sing days later, and sometimes it’s a steak dinner at a card table on set.
If you’d like to see the show referred to in this column, please visit the Morristown Theatre Guild’s website or Facebook page for details. As of this printing, only two shows remain – September 4 & 5.