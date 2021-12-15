The Christmas season is quite different for me now that we don’t have little folks running around the house or older female relatives that I feel I need to impress with my house and my cooking. It’s a much quieter, calmer time once the holiday actually arrives.
The time leading up to Christmas is not calm at all, though. With the exception of 2020, the Greeneville Theatre Guild has staged a production every December since its creation. The result is that more time is spent getting ready for a show than getting ready for Christmas.
More often than not, it means we don’t even bother getting the decorations out of the garage. We live on a dead-end street, so outside decorations would serve more as cat toys for the strays we feed than for the enjoyment of those who pass by the house.
The discussion at breakfast on Saturday morning after the show opening on Friday night sounds something like this:
I say, “So, do you want to put up a tree this year?”
“That’s up to you,” says Frank. “It doesn’t really matter to me, but I’ll help you get the stuff down if you want.”
After a few moments of contemplation and a couple more bites of biscuit, I say, “No one will see it but us, and I’m fine with not going to the trouble of getting that stuff out and then having to pack it away again. Let’s skip it this year.”
“I was hoping you’d say that,” says Frank, and we go on with our breakfast, both feeling relieved that we have a few hours to rest before the show starts that evening.
I do enjoy other folks’ decorations, though. We try to reserve at least an evening or two to drive around and look at the lighted displays. I also like the houses and businesses whose decorations are fun to look at during the day.
I am especially fond of the creative people who decorate with something pertaining to their business or hobby, and I have been known to stop what I’m doing so I can take pictures of them.
One of my favorites is a Christmas tree constructed out of used railroad cross ties that some creative folks built just off the Snapps Ferry Road near the underpass. After building the tree, they hung some silver garland on it. Frank teased me for turning the car around so I could go back and take a photo.
Another favorite is the snowman that I noticed hanging on the fence surrounding the firewood ministry storage lot. Someone fashioned him out of “slices” of a tree trunk. I just love how folks can look at something like a pile of tree trunks, see something like a snowman, and then make it happen.
My favorite so far this year sits in the lobby of the post office downtown. Some creative soul took several priority mail packing boxes, added some antlers, a bow, and a red nose and built a reindeer. How fitting that the folks who work so hard and deliver so many packages this time of year paid homage to that “other” delivery service headquartered at the North Pole. Maybe Rudolph can return the favor?
To my readers who celebrate Christmas, whether you decorate a little or a lot, or even none at all, I wish you a wonderful Christmas holiday. To my readers who celebrate other holidays this time of year, I wish you a wonderful Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, or winter solstice. No matter your beliefs, hold those you love a little closer while they’re here, and take a moment to remember and celebrate those who are not. Happy holidays to you all!