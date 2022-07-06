Any younger folks who read this column may not remember Heloise’s heyday.
Heloise Bowles wrote a syndicated column called “Hints From Heloise” that was featured in almost 600 newspapers back in the 1960s and 70s, until her death in 1977. In the column and in her book, “Heloise’s Housekeeping Hints,” Mrs. Bowles gave tips and suggestions, particularly for keeping things clean around the house.
Most of the hints were hers, but she also included hints that her readers would share with her. A lot of Heloise’s suggestions are still relevant today, mostly because humans still live in houses and things get dirty. Some may not be quite as useful, since times have changed somewhat. Her hint about how to remove pen ink from clothing, for example, may not be as helpful, since folks use electronics rather than pens to record things, and our clothing is much more casual and disposable now.
She also told us to overcome unpleasant odors in our homes by simmering herbs and spices on the stove top. “This could include cinnamon, cloves, ginger, or whatever you want your home to smell like.” This hint obviously recalls a time when most home odors came from food cooking or baking in the kitchen and not from scented candles, potpourri, wax warmers, or sprays.
One of her more useful hints that is still applicable today is about conserving toilet paper. Heloise says, “Before putting a toilet paper roll on the holder, flatten it a bit. This will make it hard to have too much toilet paper come rolling off. This is especially useful when you have young children.” Or if you are in a pandemic-induced toilet paper shortage. (I added that last part.)
While Heloise’s hints were definitely helpful, I have never been a great housekeeper. I am an excellent house cleaner, when I have time to do it, but the day-to-day keeping of a house falls behind other duties for me. Sometimes, way behind — like way out behind the barn behind.
I’m sure I’m not alone in this, so I thought I would offer up some “Points From Paige” for those times when you’re just too darned tired to care whether you can see your reflection in the bathroom faucet or that your house smells like a fresh-baked apple pie. (Incidentally, that was the scent of the half-burned Home Interior candle that I finally threw away in my last purge.)
1) If you don’t open the window blinds, it’s too dark to see how bad the cat/dog hair and dust have gotten while you were busy elsewhere. An added bonus is that the delivery drivers can’t see in and know what a bad housekeeper you are. If you do forget and open the blinds, immediately turn off any indoor lighting to bring the light levels back down. If this isn’t possible, turn on a TV or pick up a book to divert your focus. It will get dark again soon.
2) Get yourself a treadmill or elliptical to keep fit. They make great, albeit expensive, clothing racks for temporarily storing those pieces of clothing that you didn’t really wear long enough to get dirty enough to launder and you tell yourself that you’ll hang back in the closet tomorrow. A word of caution, though — after several days, the movable handles might dump those pieces of clothing onto the pile of ‘actually dirty’ laundry on the floor, and you’ll need to wash them all anyway.
3) Regarding those piles of mail — take a moment to look at each piece before putting it down on any available flat surface or on the “to do later” paperwork pile and make sure there’s no birthday or anniversary card, or a check. Don’t worry about losing any bills. They will resend another one in roughly 30 days or so.
4) Buy/collect about a dozen cloth shopping bags. They make nice decorations in both your house and car when you keep forgetting to take the ones in the house out to the car, and forget to take the ones in your car into the store with you. The ones in house then make good containers for taking all the plastic shopping bags to the recycling bin. An added bonus is that they serve as a regular reminder of how many good intentions you have that you never carry through with.
And finally, save three large shipping boxes from your online store of choice. Leave them sitting around in your house in case company drops in. You can say you’re in the middle of a purge. It’s even more convincing if you actually label the boxes — ‘SELL, DONATE, and TRASH’.
But if you have indoor house cats who insist on playing in the boxes in the middle of the night, you can borrow a suggestion from my friend, Sandra Smith, instead. “Decorate your mantle with several ‘Get Well Soon’ cards. Then any unexpected company who drops in will think you’ve been too sick to clean.”
(Author’s note: Shoutout to my friends, Noelle Smith, Eugene Wolf, and Sandra Smith for the inspiration.)