I did it on an impulse.
I already have stacks of books that I don’t have time to read, and I have a year’s worth of two different magazines that I’m too busy to look through and too stubborn to get rid of without looking through them.
I did it, anyway. I subscribed to the Reader’s Digest. Yes, that Reader’s Digest.
Nostalgia made me do it. Aunt Grace had a subscription to that compact collection of stories, articles, and humor for as long as I can remember. The day the mailman put it in our mailbox each month was a great day for me.
I would get it first, and I’d start at the front and work my way through it methodically. I didn’t always read the medical articles or anything that was political back then, but that little magazine was a treasure trove of life stories, quips of wisdom, humor, and education, especially for a kid who loved to read.
If I ran across something particularly interesting or funny, I would insist on reading it aloud to any family members within earshot — much to their delight, I’m sure. By the time I got through the whole thing, there wasn’t much left for others to read on their own.
Occasionally there were little gems I stored away that helped shape the way I think about things even now. There are two that I specifically remember. One is a simple quote that said, “Your right to swing your arms ends where my nose begins.” That’s deep.
The second was the story of a woman who went into a hat shop because she loved the hats the man there made for her friends, and she wanted a new hat for Easter. While she watched, the hat maker wound a beautiful purple ribbon around the hat, creating shapes and flowers on the wide brim. The final creation was breathtaking, and the woman was thrilled. “That will be $50,” said the hatmaker. “$50?!” exclaimed the woman. “That’s a ridiculous price for just a piece of ribbon!” The man unraveled the ribbon from the hat, destroying his creation, and said, “Madam, the ribbon is free.” That one simple story taught me to value both creativity and experience.
When I saw the advertisement for a subscription a few months ago, my first reaction was surprise that it is still in publication. I had actually forgotten about it over the years. My second reaction was a tug at my heart strings, because I was immediately taken back the kitchen I grew up in. In my mind I could see myself — leaning back on the rear legs of the chair while mama’s back was turned — reading something amusing and exclaiming, “listen to this one!”
The magazine itself is still roughly the same size and contains the same features I remember as a kid. There are “Quotable Quotes” and “Humor in Uniform.” “Life in These United States” is still in there, too. Much like other reading material that comes into my house, the monthly digests that I knew I didn’t have time to read are in a stack on a bookshelf, waiting for me to have a moment or two.
Saturday mornings of reading while I ate my Cheerios, cartoons playing on the Magnavox TV in the background are long gone, as is the habit of rocking back on two chair legs. So are Mama and Aunt Grace. But Reader’s Digest is still around, and just opening the mailbox and seeing that little book brings them back to me for a fleeting second each month.
The edition that came this week grabbed my attention, though, and I couldn’t help but take a half hour or so and skim through it instead of just adding it to the stack. “Anniversary Issue” was printed across the top, and the lower cover said, “100 years of people, stories, and laughter.” Almost 1,200 issues, containing over 35,000 articles, have been published since a husband and wife team created the first issue in February 1922.
I read quite a bit of that edition after dinner that night, and yes, I insisted on reading a couple of jokes aloud to Frank. I also grabbed a pen and paper and took the “Word Power” quiz, just like I used to do all those years ago. (I won’t circle the answers in the book, so I don’t spoil it for others.)
I scored 13 out of 15, which the magazine says is “magnificent.” The 11-year-old me would be so proud.