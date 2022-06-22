I still remember how I felt in school when we would read books, stories, poems, plays, etc. and then we would discuss what the authors meant with the words they wrote. It really bothered me to make those assumptions without being able to ask them if we were correct. It still does.
What I prefer to do now is to read the words and then decide what they mean to me. Maybe that’s what those authors intended anyway — to provoke thought and introspection? Or maybe they just had to get the words out of their heads and onto paper so the words didn’t drive them mad. Or maybe it was just to get paid.
Whatever the reason, I still enjoy reading or hearing them. The most recent journey I’ve taken into a work of words was the Greeneville Theatre Guild’s production of “Into The Woods.” Through several rehearsals and then six performances, I worked backstage and had the opportunity to hear the words that Sondheim wrote multiple times.
Some of them are small bits of wisdom dispersed throughout the show. Some go a little deeper. These are a few of my favorites:
“No knot unties itself.”
“The harder to get, the better to have.”
“Sometimes the things you most wish for are not to be touched.”
“The prettier the flower, the farther from the path.”
“You may know what you need, but to get what you want, better see that you keep what you have.”
“When you’re way up high and you look below at the world you left and the things you know, little more than a glance is enough to show you just how small you are.”
“Take extra care with strangers. Even flowers have their dangers. And though scary is exciting, nice is different than good.”
“Near may be better than far, but it still isn’t there.”
“Isn’t it nice to know a lot … and a little bit, not.”
“I ventured out and saw within.”
“Every knot was once straight rope.”
“The knife that is sharp today may be dull by tomorrow.”
“Some people are cut out to battle giants, others are not.”
“Into the woods you have to grope, but that’s the way you learn to cope. Into the woods to find there’s hope of getting through the journey. Into the woods each time you go, there’s more to learn of what you know.” And “everything you learn there will help when you return there.”
And though it was written back in the 1980s, there are song lyrics that still apply so much today.
One of the characters sings/pleads in “No More”: “No more giants waging war. Can’t we just pursue our lives with our children and our wives? Till that happier day arrives, how do you ignore all the witches, all the curses, all the wolves, all the lies, the false hope, the goodbyes, the reverses, all the wondering what even worse is still in store?”
Another beauty to consider is “Children Will Listen”: “Careful the things you say, children will listen. Careful the things you do, children will see. And learn. Children may not obey, but children will listen. Children will look to you for which way to turn, to learn what to be. Careful before you say, ‘Listen to me.’ Children will listen.”
Words can be powerful. We should all choose them as carefully as authors do.