Sometimes we humans — to borrow an expression from my mama — get a ‘little too big for our britches’ and forget just how small we are in the larger scheme of things. Nothing will bring our smallness into perspective more than the photos we are now able to see from the new James Webb telescope.
The images are breathtaking. The technology we’ve developed to make capturing those images possible is impressive. The realization of just how much space is out there is simply mind-boggling. We think we understand so much, and then another inch or two of the curtain is pulled back and we realize how much more there is to learn and explore.
Looking at these photos reminded me of other times the world demonstrated to me just how small we really are.
My first trip to a coast was a band trip in high school. We had the opportunity to march in the “Tencennial” celebration at Walt Disney World in Florida, and the trip included a visit to the beach. Standing there on the edge of the land for the very first time, looking out over the vastness of all that water, I could hardly breathe.
There was nothing but water and sky, and at one point, the two practically merged into what appeared to be eternity to my small-town, teen-aged mind. Nothing but water and sky as far as I could see.
Of course I had seen maps and globes and knew that other continents exist, but that was the first moment I realized just how far away they are and how tiny I felt in comparison. Something inside me changed.
I experienced that feeling again when Frank and I visited his dad and step-mom in Alaska. One of our outings was a boat trip in the Kenai Fjords where we could see oceanic wildlife and visit a couple of glaciers. We were on the outside deck of the boat, which wasn’t a huge ocean-liner, but had three levels and was not considered a small vessel at all.
The captain announced on the PA system that he was going to turn off the motor and asked those of us on the deck to be quiet. “Folks have travelled hundreds of miles to listen to the glacier, so please respect them and go inside if you wish to talk,” he said. Confused, I looked at Frank. “Listen to the glacier? Is it gonna talk to me?” I asked. “Yes,” he whispered.
In the stillness that took over when the captain turned off the motor, a sound almost like thunder echoed across the water, rebounding off the mountains on either side. Frank pointed at a piece of the ice that broke away and tumbled down the face of the glacier into the water.
The glacier ice cracks as it melts, just like the ice cube in a glass of sweet tea. These ice cubes are larger than skyscrapers, though, and the pieces that calve off into the water can capsize a boat.
I could see another boat about the same size as ours. It was floating in front of the mammoth wall of ice that was breaking apart and filling the frosty air with thunderous echoes. In comparison, the glacier was easily 15 times taller than the boat that had at least three levels of people in it.
Once again, something inside me shifted as I was reminded just how tiny we are in the bigger picture. The James Webb telescope pictures give me the same feeling.
Shakespeare wrote of people and how we “strut and fret” our hour upon the stage. I’m grateful for these opportunities to look out and realize how much else exists outside our little “performances.” What an amazing world in which we live!