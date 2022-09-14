I told myself I would only write one column about the play that two friends and I wrote. But now I find myself with a column deadline in the middle of what is called “tech week” during a production cycle. The play is the biggest thing on my mind, and there’s no room left to come up with catchy column subjects. So here we are. Please forgive me.
What exactly is tech week? It’s where all facets of a production come together in preparation for the show’s opening performance. In our case, the Greeneville Theatre Guild rents the Capitol Theatre space for our productions. That means our tech week begins with taking the set apart and physically moving it from the Theatre Depot building on West Depot Street to the Capitol Theatre.
Then we reassemble it on the stage and add the finishing touches. We also have to move any furniture that’s involved, and all of the props. The costumes and makeup are loaded in cars and brought over to the dressing rooms. The lighting has to be set up, which requires moving the lights to the desired positions and focusing them where they should point on the stage. Lighting and sound cues are programmed, and timing is worked out.
The actors have to learn to use a different space than the one they’ve been rehearsing in for the last few weeks. Any quick costume changes have to be worked out, and locations for props get set. Any perishable props or liquids are introduced so they can get used to working with them. Dress rehearsals are held so performers can get used to their clothing and their shoes, and sometimes their wigs.
There are a lot of moving parts to a show, and tech week is when it finally comes together. Rehearsals can get long, and tempers can get short. But everyone understands the common goal, so it works. Even when it feels like it won’t, it does. It’s part of the magic.
This time, though? This time, there’s more to it for me, and for everyone involved. It’s an original work that has never been staged before, and I think we all feel a little extra pressure because of it. The director and the actors want to honor the writers and portray the characters that we wrote effectively. We, as the writers, want to give them good material to work with. It’s been an incredible experience of give and take.
I think I’m grateful that it is such hard work, because I haven’t had a lot of time to process the emotions that accompany the experience this time. That will come later, once we’ve finished the cleaning and polishing and readying ourselves for the patrons that come to see what we’ve created. (Hopefully, those emotions will include joy because the audience liked it, but until it’s over, the fear they won’t still exists.)
Every now and then, though, there’s a moment where time seems to hold still and the reality of what we’re doing hits home. There was that time when the stage crew came to rehearsal to start learning what they’ll be doing, and they laughed out loud at something we wrote. Another one was when the photographer emitted a small “oh” when an actor retorted to another one. Our characters and our words touched someone else enough to elicit a reaction. I can’t describe how that feels.
We took a cast photo after a dress rehearsal this week. That’s when it all hit me. All of the people in that photo, and the people who aren’t, have helped us and supported our effort, and not because they got paid to do it. We’re all volunteers. They did it because they share the vision with us, and were willing to share their time and talents to make it happen. Both my cup and my eyes ran over that night.
They continue to run over with all of the well-wishes from folks in this community. Some of you are even more excited than we are. I am so grateful for each and every one, and I love that you’re willing to give us the opportunity to do this and support this crazy idea of ours.
And now you’re reading this after the show has opened and we’re halfway through the run. I hope some of you saw it and that we touched you in some way. I hope the rest of you have heard good things about it. If not, though, I think that will be okay, too. They say to “go big or go home.” We went big, and I’m already home. It’s a good place to be.
EDITOR'S NOTE: "Corners" premiered this past weekend at the Capitol Theatre in downtown Greeneville. Performances are continuing this Friday and Saturday night at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. General admission tickets are $12 and $10 and can be purchased at greenevilletheatreguild.org, via phone at 423-470-2792, or at the door the night of the shows.