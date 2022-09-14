Corners cast

The Greeneville Theatre Guild’s production of the original play “Corner” opened this past weekend at the Capitol Theatre. Shows will continue this Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Show, front row, from left, are Eerica Mysinger and Bree Rozar. Second row, from left, are Pam Gosnell, Paige Mengel and Laura Dupler. Standing, from left, are Amy Overbay Rose, Matthew Barbour, Gary Carver, Heather Dalton, Lena Kendrick Dean, Jonathan Cook and Kai Black.

 Photo Special to the Sun

Greeneville native Paige Mengel is a Tusculum College alumna, CPA, arts admirer and business coordinator of Greeneville Theatre Guild. Contact her at paigemengel@ gmail.com.