I don’t usually make New Year’s resolutions. If something needs to be done or changed, I don’t see the point in waiting until a certain day to begin it.
I’ve decided to take a different approach this year, though, simply because it involves the calendar, and the calendar begins on January 1.
My plan sounds simple. I want to be intentional with my time. There’s so much that needs to get done and so many things I want to do, I’ve decided the only way to get them done is to put them on a schedule.
I hate the sound of that because I’ve always wanted to be one of those folks who could go with the flow and be spontaneous. While that is fun, and I’ve made it work part of the time, it isn’t always conducive to productivity.
With a job, a lot of time is already scheduled. With running a community theatre organization, even more time is governed by the calendar. That part I’m used to and familiar with. It’s the other tasks that get away from me.
Free time to enjoy things gets away, too, and that’s the other part of what I hope to fix. I’ll schedule some of that into my calendar as well. An added bonus is that I hope to help manage other people’s expectations of me. “When can you get that attendance report on the last show finished?” “I work on theatre stuff on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, so I can get it to you next Tuesday.”
I also tend to work better with a deadline. My hope is that my brain will know that I have scheduled four hours for a particular task and will stay focused and get it done in four hours. (Experience has taught me that I will need to schedule in some ‘catch-up time’ too, because life always happens.)
I also want to be more intentional in my media, information, and entertainment consumption. I’ve finally realized that I simply cannot read all the books or see all the movies and televisions shows, no matter how late I stay up trying. There’s simply too much of it.
So for the next year or two, I’m setting a rule for myself. I can’t watch or read anything I’ve already watched or read. New content only. And if I’m not enjoying it, I have permission to turn it off or stop reading with no guilt attached. My remaining life is too short to waste it on bad TV or crummy literature. (I also received a year’s subscription to MasterClass as a Christmas gift, so I want to schedule time to listen or watch and learn new things from people who do them really well.)
I realize this sounds like every minute will be scheduled, but that’s not the idea. The plan is to put the things I need to do on a schedule so that I’m not always doing things at the last minute and having no free time left over.
I’ve bought a nifty new calendar that includes monthly, weekly and daily pages. I’ll fill in the things that happen on certain dates first. Then I’ll schedule time for the stuff that needs to be done to prepare for the big things. Next comes the things that need to be done each month (bill paying, grocery buying, etc.).
Around that I’ll schedule time to work on projects, complete with a list of steps to complete them. Having that available will allow me to give an answer to folks who say, “Let me know when you’re going to work on that, and I’ll come help.” I’m sure they’ll appreciate that.
I also plan to schedule time for sitting still and enjoying one of those new books or movies. If I’m productive and get some of the other things done on schedule, it’s much easier to give my permission to relax. It will also help quiet the voice in my head that says, “you should be doing ______ instead of watching television.” I’ll be able to say, “nope, I’m doing that on Thursday evening, so pipe down. I can’t hear the TV.”
As much as I despise New Year’s resolutions, I have a lot that needs to get done in the next couple of years, so this is my attempt to bargain with myself. Spend two years with a focused calendar in return for a remaining lifetime of less structure. It sounds good, anyway. Let’s see how it goes.