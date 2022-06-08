It seems there are more and more days where big things dominate – horrific news stories, looming work deadlines, health issues – the list seems endless. Add in the days leading up to a Greeneville Theatre Guild production or an accounting deadline, and the mental load resembles a wagon so heavy that it lifts the mule trying to pull it off the ground.
Especially on those kinds of days, I make a conscious effort to notice and appreciate the little things.
This time of year, one of my favorite “little things” is a breeze that rustles the oak tree in our front yard. When I get out of the car after a long day and that soft air hits my face, it’s almost as if the leaves are welcoming me home. If there’s time to enjoy dinner on the back deck, that same breeze seems to whisper, “you can relax now — just breathe.”
Sometimes the breeze will carry the smell of the wisteria blooming nearby or a waft of charcoal as a neighbor prepares their evening meal. The birds in the tall trees behind our house add a nice soundtrack and help me ignore the traffic noises for a short while.
The lightning bugs (fireflies for those not familiar with the term) provide a light show that is a delight no matter how old I get. I no longer feel the need to catch a few and put them in a jar, but the childhood wonder of them has never waned.
I also still smile every time a notice a bunny rabbit in someone yard or see one along the walking trail. Without fail, I will point out every hawk I see to anyone who happens to be near me at the time. And it doesn’t matter how many deer I’ve seen over the years, I still catch my breath any time I see one. I can’t help it, nor do I want to. Things like these make the rest of the world worth the trouble.
A really good cheese, a home-grown tomato, the first watermelon of the season, the first bite into a cob of corn, the second sip of a nice single malt Scotch — they all rank very high on my list of favorite little things. The little patch of yellow crocus near our driveway that are the first things to bloom signal the end of winter and make my heart smile.
I love the feeling of anticipation of sitting in a theater, waiting for the show to start. Another favorite is the satisfaction of closing a book after the last page is read and taking in the feelings that the story brought forth. I enjoy the release of taking off my shoes at the end of the day or that first moment when I sink into a hot bath after a day of yard work.
The sound of the ocean never gets old, nor does the sound of baby laughing. I can’t imagine ever not loving the moment a cat wants to curl up on my lap for a few minutes or not grinning from ear to ear at the sight of kittens tumbling over each other as they play.
It’s the little things that make all the rest of it worthwhile.