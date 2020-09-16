I’ve had a new “friend” this summer. A spider decided the driver’s side mirror on my car was a good place to anchor his web. I always thought of it as a “him,” contrary to actual arachnid behavior. I’m not sure why.
I first noticed the web when I stopped at a traffic light on my way to work back in June. It was anchored to the casing around the mirror and the car door. When I looked closer, I could see the spider peering out beside the mirror. He came out onto the web a few inches, and then the light turned green. The spider turned and ran back into the opening beside the mirror when the air started to blow the web.
I remember thinking that was a silly place to put a web and figured the spider would find a better location after his web blew away as I drove, and then I promptly forgot about him as I went on with my day.
After work, I started home and noticed a new web. The next traffic light was red, and when I stopped, the spider crept out onto the web again. When I started to move, he scurried back to safety.
I made a mental note to get a plastic cup when I got home to catch the spider and relocate him to a flower bed. My mind was on something else when I got there, so I forgot about the spider. We repeated that same pattern for a week or so. I’d forget about him until I was actually driving the car and couldn’t do anything, but then wouldn’t remember to rescue him when I reached my destination.
I finally remembered the cup one morning and was excited to save my new friend and find him a better place to live. Like clockwork, he had woven a new, bigger web between the mirror and door and was resting in the center of it. My movement must have scared him, though, because he ran back to his safe place between the mirror and casing.
My willingness to help him didn’t extend to being willing to stick my fingers into the space around the mirror to dig him out, so we went to work again, him coming out from his shelter when I would slow down or stop and then running back again when the wind from the car movement hit him. I tried a few more times to catch him but each time, he would hide.
He and I reached a mutual agreement. I wouldn’t wash the car and send him down a drain as long as he stayed outside the car. He kept his end of the bargain, even when we went on our camping trip. I like to think he enjoyed the change of scenery as much as we did, and he may have even feasted on a better buffet out in the woods. I hope so.
He began to venture out more during travel, hanging on to pieces of the web as the wind blew past him. I imagined it felt like riding a motorcycle or like I feel riding in a convertible. I started calling him “Little Dude,” as in, “Hang on, Little Dude, here we go!”
A couple of weeks ago, I was traveling on 11-E where the speed limit is higher than the streets I typically drive on, and movement outside my car door caught my eye. The spider was well over a foot away from the mirror and the wind was whipping him up and down. In the split second before I could react and slow down to stop the wind, he was gone. I audibly gasped.
I hope he has a better place to live in the grass in the median, but probably not. Should I have tried harder to help him? He didn’t seem to want my help. Perhaps he preferred the excitement. Perhaps he just didn’t know any other home and was afraid to venture out past what he knew. Did he simply grow tired of the constant struggle? Or maybe the thrill of living on the edge took him a little too far. I’ll never know.
R.I.P. Little Dude. I’m glad to have known you and I wish I’d been a better friend.