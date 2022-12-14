Author’s note: I remembered writing a column about mistletoe, but I couldn’t remember the origins I discovered with my research. I thought readers might enjoy learning about it again as well, so here it is once more.
I’m not sure how I grew up in Greeneville and never knew how mistletoe grows — until my daughter told me about it when she lived in South Carolina. I knew it was a plant, of course, but I didn’t know that it grew up in the branches of various types of trees, until she told me about a neighbor shooting some down for them that year.
I didn’t think much more about it until recently. I realized that I’d never heard or read about mistletoe or how we came to use it as a Christmas decoration that requires kissing if anyone is found standing under it.
Imagine my surprise when I began to research the origins. First was the name itself. The word “mistletoe” comes from two Anglo-Saxon words: “mistel,” which means “dung,” and “tan,” which means “twig” or “stick.” So the name of this Christmas decoration roughly translates to “poo on a branch.”
The name is fitting, however, when we consider how the plant is spread. The mistletoe berries are eaten by birds. They pass through the birds’ digestive tracts, and the seeds make their way to branches of trees on which the birds perch. The seeds then take root in the bark and branches of the host trees and steal food and nutrients from the tree.
How this particular plant came to be used as decoration in houses, and how the tradition of kissing under it evolved, is the subject of several versions of Norse mythology tales.
One version of the myth tells that the death of Baldur, one of Odin’s sons, was prophesied. His mother, Frigg, the goddess of love, was so distressed by the prophecy, she went to all of the plants and animals and made them swear an oath not to harm Baldur. She failed to consult with the mistletoe, however, perhaps mistakenly believing the tree’s oath covered the plant living on its branches.
The mischievous god Loki found out about the slight and created a spear made of mistletoe. He tricked Baldur’s brother into stabbing the supposed indestructible Baldur with the spear. One version of the myth states that the mistletoe was then prohibited from bringing death to humans and made to bring love instead.
A second version states that the gods were able to resurrect Baldur from the dead. His mother was so delighted she declared mistletoe a symbol of love and vowed to plant a kiss on all those who passed beneath it.
Non-mythical origins seem to come from the Celtic Druids of the 1st century AD. Since mistletoe is an evergreen and could even bloom in winter, the Druids viewed it as a symbol of vivacity. They would gather it and administer it to humans and animals in the hope of restoring fertility.
They also believed the plant possessed mystical powers which would bring good luck, so they would hang it in their homes. The Druids celebrated the winter solstice, which is close to Christmas, so the progression to a Christmas decoration was a short one.
The attachment of the kissing tradition appears to have first been recorded among English servants. The early custom required the man to remove a single berry from the plant when he kissed a woman. When all the berries were removed, the plant would no longer have the power to command kisses.
Current tradition has taken away the requirement for berry removal, so the kissing requirement applies to everyone who happens to find themselves standing beneath a mistletoe decoration. It has been responsible for first kisses, awkward moments, and delight among folks for centuries now.
Not a bad fate for a parasite named for bird droppings, huh?