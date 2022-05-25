Throughout my career in accounting and my involvement in leadership in the Exchange Club, I have attended a lot of conferences and heard quite a few motivational speakers. Sometimes the messages they deliver miss the mark entirely, but sometimes they are right on target.
I had the opportunity to attend an industry conference recently, and of course, it included one such speaker. His name is Matt Mayberry, and he’s also a former football player.
Matt played one pre-season game after signing with the Chicago Bears and suffered an ankle injury that ended his career. (I chose to overlook his poor choice in teams and listened anyway.)
Some of his material was the stereotypical leadership conference fluff, but he told a story that stuck with me. I have no idea if it’s a true story, or if it’s one that was created to make his point. It doesn’t really matter, because the message resonates either way.
He told the story of a Fortune 500 company leader whose business was really struggling. The leader needed to make a powerful motivational speech to his employees at a meeting, and had reserved his Sunday afternoon to craft this important message to encourage his employees to be resilient and keep pushing forward in the face of the adversity in front of them.
The man’s wife had an appointment that afternoon, however, and left their 7-year-old son at home with the man during the time he had planned to work on his speech. After playing with his son for a while, he was feeling more and more stressed because he hadn’t yet come up with the words he felt he so desperately needed.
He went to his desk, hoping for inspiration. He moved some things around to make room to work while trying to think of something to keep his son busy for a while so he could write his speech. In his haste he dropped a magazine, and it landed on the floor, open to a page that had a map of the world on it.
The man knew his 7-year-old son wouldn’t know what a world map looked like, so he ripped the page out of the magazine and tore it into several different-sized pieces. He gave them to his son, told him it was a puzzle, and instructed him to put it together. He was sure this would buy him some much-needed quiet for a while.
Ten minutes later, the son brought the recreated picture back to his father. It was the completed map, and it was correct. The man was flabbergasted. “How did you know how to put the world map together?” he asked his little boy. The son said, “I saw a picture of a man on the back. I knew if I could get the man right, I would have the world right.”
The man was stunned. He hugged his son tight and thanked him for just the right message he needed for his speech. He realized that he first needed to address his own issues before he could help others with theirs.
“When you get the man right, you get the world right.” Whew, that’s powerful stuff right there.
So many times we expect the world to take care of us, to ‘fix’ us, when it should actually be the other way around. Out of the mouths of babes comes the best wisdom sometimes. It may be through a made-up story, but the message remains. We’ve got some work to do.