I have written before about my love/hate relationship with Facebook. I can’t make myself delete my account though. Besides needing the connections it provides for spreading information regarding the Greeneville Theatre Guild and its projects and productions, I have a fear of missing things like I learned about today.
The post said, “If you need a little motivation today, call 707-998-8410. It’s a school project where kindergartners give you a pep talk.” My cynical side first thought it was a scam, but after seeing it posted by someone I trust not to spread things like that, my curiosity got the best of me.
So I did it. I called the number.
Those little voices did more for me than a self-help book ever could.
After welcoming me to PepToc, an art project of West Side School, the voices gave me a menu of options. “If you’re feeling mad, frustrated, or nervous, press 1. If you need words of encouragement and life advice, press 2. If you need a pep talk from kindergartners, press 3. If you need to hear kids laughing with delight, press 4. For encouragement in Spanish, press 5. To make a donation to support this project, press 6.”
I won’t spoil it any further, because part of the charm is hearing the words in the voices of those children, not reading them to yourself. Suffice it to say that my eyes welled up a time or two, and I hung up the phone with a big silly grin on my face.
A quick internet search reveals that the hotline was created as a project at West Side Elementary School in the small town of Healdsburg, California, by art teacher Jessica Martin and artist Asherah Weiss. Martin says she was inspired by the spirit of the students and their joyful outlook.
She says she did have to explain the concept of a hotline to them, though.
Martin’s son created the name. She asked him to draw the title, and told him it was “Pep Talk.” He drew “PepToc” instead, and she thought it was perfect for the project and kept it.
The hotline took roughly a week to complete and went live on Feb. 26. According to an online article in USA Today on March 12 by Maria Jimenez Moya, Martin initially hoped the hotline would receive 100 calls an hour. Within two days, it was getting over 500 an hour.
The project was hosted on Telzio. It exceeded the number of minutes allowed on the original phone plan, so they contacted the company’s president, Diana Chu, who donated a million minutes to the project. The donation only lasted a few days. They are now accepting donations to keep the hotline running.
I helped them out, and not just because I’ve called them more than once. It’s because it helps to prove, yet again, that the arts can be a balm for the soul, even in times of sickness and war. Words of encouragement can clear the fog of negativity and help us carry on when the load is heavy.
The world needs a PepToc right now. And we can get the joyful sound of children simply laughing right at our fingertips as a bonus? I may set it up on speed dial.