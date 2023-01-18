My brother’s wife made an insightful social media post this week, and I am unashamedly stealing her message for this column. (I did ask permission first.)
She posted a description of her evening: “Dinner, with lights low and soft music. Caramel cocktails served pre-dinner. Butter-fried ham steaks, steamed vegetables with sea salt and freshly-ground peppercorns, soft scrambled farm-fresh eggs with restaurant style salsa, red potatoes with olive oil and scallions, butter and garlic sautéed bread bites with Cajun spice in an egg wash.”
It sounds warm and wonderful, and it paints a lovely picture of a relaxing evening. Folks reading it might even be a little envious. She went on to describe the same meal in what she called her “real speak” version.
“I fixed supper. I had a rough day, so I took a shot of caramel whiskey while I cooked. Fried ham in butter, used the same pan to scramble some eggs from my friend’s farm. Used the left over salsa from this weekend’s chips. Cut up a single red tater and microwaved it for seven minutes. It looked like a wrinkled butt. Threw it in the air fryer after I sprayed it with Great Value olive oil and cut up a scallion with my kitchen scissors. Threw a bag of stir-fry veggies in the microwave, then dumped them on a plate with salt and pepper. Melted the rest of the butter in the pan with the egg scraps, cut up two hot dog buns and fried them in it. Realized after I sat down that I forgot to turn the light on. Played Spotify on my phone.”
Same meal, different presentation. She then admonished people to keep that in mind when they look at the so-called “perfect things” in someone else’s life…presentation.
It’s a knee-jerk reaction that so many of us have — to feel badly about ourselves and our circumstances when we hear or read something that someone else has done or experienced, especially when those folks are really good at presentation. Most folks don’t brag about the bad things in their lives, only the stuff they want us to see. We shouldn’t compare ourselves to people that we see so little of, particularly when what we see is carefully curated.
Her post also made me think of the attitude we carry with us as we go through our day and how that can affect our outlook on things. That attitude colors how we present our own lives to ourselves.
Using her example — I can think of it as the drudgery of fixing supper, or I can approach it as an opportunity to create something tasty and healthy. I can resent having to do it, or I can turn on music or a podcast to listen to as I work and create an experience. (This is harder to do with children in the house, I know. It has been a long time, but I remember. And I miss it a little.)
Attitude can’t take away the reality of having to do things, but it can help make the doing of them a little easier.
I’m going to try really hard to think about how I frame life and its events to myself. Do I approach the chore of picking up limbs from the yard as an awful thing that needs to be done, or do I approach it with gratitude that I’m not replacing windows or a roof instead? Do I resent vacuuming the cat hair, or do I appreciate the opportunity to snuggle with our furry companions and enjoy their purring?
It’s all in the presentation.