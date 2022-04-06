“This was Mama’s,” she says, as she hands me a divided pink dish. “And this was Aunt Cindy’s,” Mama says as she wipes the dust off the little purple colored vase and wraps it carefully in a piece of newspaper.
My mama had several of those things she treasured. A pipe that was Grandpap Skinner’s. A level that belonged to her daddy. And I could hear the reverence in her voice when she told me about each one as we packed them into a box. We were in the process of moving her from the house I grew up in to a much smaller, one-bedroom apartment.
It wasn’t that she was into antiques. Not at all. In fact, Mama scoffed at people who would “pay good money for a bowl that you can’t use a mixer in” or a rusty advertising sign that used to hang on the side of a barn.
No, for her, the reverence for the item was tied to her admiration of the person who owned it. She passed that on to her children, too, I’m afraid. I still have several of Mama’s treasures, along with little treasures of my own that I’ve collected for all the same reasons.
The big yellow Pyrex mixing bowl is the one Aunt Grace used when she made her well-loved chocolate chip cookies and her potato salad that I still haven’t been able to duplicate. The metal recipe card box still holds the recipe cards with my mama’s handwriting on them.
Some of my other treasures are things other people have made by hand, like an afghan that Helen Shipley knitted for a fundraising auction for Sulphur Springs Church and a wooden bowl crafted by Bill Riley for an Exchange Club silent auction. Even more of them are mementos from places I’ve been or plays that I’ve been a part of.
I’ve been thinking more and more about all this stuff lately. It’s a part of this time of life, I suppose. I’ve dealt with relatives’ belongings they’ve left behind, so I can’t help but think about the stuff I’ll leave, too.
A friend told me about a program that she followed to help her pare down her belongings. It uses the idea of Lent, where one gives up something for the 40-day Lenten period. The idea is to remove 40 bags or boxes of stuff from your home and life in 40 days, which helps to free both your spaces and your spirits. It sparked my interest, so I made the commitment to try it this year. (I’m not suggesting this project is a religious experience, but I will say it has caused quite a lot of reflection and a bit of soul-searching.)
I learned a while back that the person I associate with an item isn’t actually the item itself, and that I don’t need to have the item in order to remember the person. In the case of the yellow bowl, I actually use it for food preparation (you can use a mixer in it), so the attached memories are a bonus. I don’t, however, have a use for a silver-plated pitcher that needs constant polishing in order to remember my mama and Aunt Grace, so it left my house in one of the boxes.
In addition to things that belonged to loved ones who are no longer with us, though, the process has made me wonder why we buy/keep some of the things we do? Is it to fill up space in our homes because we feel empty? A bit of over-used retail therapy?
I will admit It seems wasteful to get rid of things I’ve “spent good money” to buy and no longer use, but what I have realized is that the money is already gone. What I’m spending now by keeping the item is time, space, and cleaning products. In pure economical terms, it’s costing me more to keep it than to get rid of it. In mental terms, though, the relief of having to deal with less stuff is worth even more.
So far, I am about halfway through my 40-day journey. I actually feel lighter. I may not stop with 40.
But if you do happen to see me sitting on an old porch swing, wrapped in a knitted afghan, while reading a book and eating candy out of wooden bowl, just mind your own business.