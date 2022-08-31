A Look Around

Sometimes the little things are the mushrooms that seem to appear overnight in our yard. I have completely stopped on the way to the car, put down my purse and computer bag, and taken out my phone to take a photo of them.

 Photo by Paige Mengel

Trending Recipe Videos



Greeneville native Paige Mengel is a Tusculum College alumna, CPA, arts admirer and business coordinator of Greeneville Theatre Guild. Contact her at paigemengel@ gmail.com.