Being involved in a lot of activities keeps me active. It can also bring some stress, especially when several of the activities happen within close proximity of each other.
July, August, and September are often like that in my world. To-do lists get longer as the days start to get shorter, and I begin noticing it being darker and darker by the time I get home. Sometimes the resentment of not being able to enjoy late summer evenings on the deck creeps in and finds its place next to the growing weariness and makes it harder for me to do what needs to be done.
I’m learning to recognize those feelings and trying to meet them head on before they can settle in and make themselves comfortable. So when the big things begin to feel too big, I make myself pause for a moment when presented with a little thing.
For example, if a song I particularly like comes on the radio while I’m driving home, I’ll turn up the radio and sing along. It doesn’t matter if I get home before the song ends, I can either drive around the block a time or two or sit in the driveway until it’s over and then go inside.
Sometimes the little things are the mushrooms that seem to appear overnight in our yard. I have completely stopped on the way to the car, put down my purse and computer bag, and taken out my phone to take a photo of them. A little thing may be taking an extra moment to give a scratch behind the ear of the sweetest little kitty with a loud purr that I now call “Sweetie” instead of feral.
It doesn’t even have to be something that takes any time. It can just be a sensation that takes my mind off the business of the day, even if only for a moment. A favorite is the smell of freshly mown hay that wafts in the car window as I drive by the field. I don’t need to actually stop, but I do make sure to breathe it in and take a moment to let it linger and recognize it as a pleasant thing.
Another favorite is found along the walk from my office to the weekly Exchange Club lunch meetings on Tuesdays. On the Church Street side of Cumberland Presbyterian Church are rose bushes that have fragrant yellow roses on them when in bloom. At the risk of being a total cliché, smelling those roses as I walk by is one of the best ways to quiet the noise in both the street and my mind.
When the world threatens to be overwhelming, even slowing down for a moment to savor the taste of the food I eat or notice the feel of the sun on my arms after walking out of an air-conditioned store or restaurant can recharge my batteries. Of course, having an entire day, or even an afternoon, to sit and rest with a good book would be even better, but busy schedules don’t accommodate those very often.
The other side of that coin is to also take pleasure in removing some of the small irritants when I can. I’ve realized I don’t have to put up with certain things. The pair of socks that keeps slipping down into my shoe and I have to adjust them several times during the day — into the trash when I get home. I do the same with uncomfortable underwear.
I should make a list of rules to live by when my life gets hectic. Breathe deeply. Pet softly. Sing loudly. Smell the flowers. Eat the good cheese. Enjoy warmth where you find it. Don’t tolerate a wedgie.
With advice like that, I’m sure to get a phone call from Dear Abby any day now.