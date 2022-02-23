Author’s note: I was going to write about my excitement over springtime being so close, and I discovered this column from March 2018. I don’t think I can say it any better or differently now, so I hope you’ll enjoy rereading this one as much I did.
It’s that time of year again. The earth has been sleeping and saving its energy, waiting for the right time to awaken from its winter sleep. There will be a few more cold nights, no doubt, between now and proper springtime, but the corner has definitely been turned.
The birds know it. The crocuses and daffodils know it. The weeping cherry trees and Bradford pear trees practically sing the arrival of spring along with the robins and mocking birds. People have begun to dust off their lawn mowers and prepare for the weekly chore. Convertible tops have been lowered on a couple of the recently warm days.
The days are getting longer, and the stores are putting out their seed packets and flower flats. Smiling pansy faces welcome shoppers as they enter the store. More and more folks can be seen on the walking trails, and children are allowed to play outside at recess.
Spring is my favorite time of year. It reminds us that life goes on, while also reminding us that rest is good for the ground and good for the soul. The emerging tulips and hyacinths are a reminder that even though things may be rough on the outside, life persists on the inside.
Dull gray skies give way to bright blue, and the brown grass becomes green again. It’s an even bigger time than New Year’s for resolutions and renewals to me, because I am no longer deterred by the cold weather.
It’s almost time to throw open the windows and let the fresh air circulate again. Winter clothes can be changed out for light jackets, and the boots can be put back into the closet until next autumn. Farmers’ markets will be opening soon, and the first crop of fresh vegetables is an anticipated treat.
One of the best things about the weather turning warm now is that it’s still too early for the mosquitoes. For a little while yet, I can still enjoy eating supper on the back deck or sitting in the porch swing with a book. For a few more weeks, I can emerge from my house and be outside for an extended period of time without becoming a blood donor.
Mosquitoes don’t bother my husband. But let one get within a quarter mile of me, and like Liam Neeson in the “Taken” movie, it WILL find me. I have tried everything. I’ve slathered on Avon Skin-So-Soft lotion, and I’ve practically bathed in DEET. I’ve carried a fabric softener sheet in my pocket, and I’ve burned citronella candles. They still find me.
Even knowing the mosquitoes aren’t far behind, I still look forward to spring every year. It’s fascinating to watch the world come to life again and to fill with color like an artist’s canvas. The purple of the redbud blossoms and the pink and white of the dogwood blooms mix with the yellow of the forsythias and the lavender of the wisteria.
The smell of honeysuckle and lilacs are enough to make me slow down for a moment to breathe in their fragrance while admiring their beauty. The variety of colors in the iris and daylilies force me to pause. While stopped for a moment, I can’t help but also notice so much of the world still whizzing past, seemingly oblivious to all the life happening around them. It’s sad, really, that they strive for so much, yet enjoy so little.