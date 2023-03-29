EDITOR’S NOTE: This column was originally published on Sept. 18, 2018. In honor of Women’s History Month, it is being reprinted this week in Accent.
I recently attended the Writers’ Day conference that was part of the Virginia Highlands Festival in Abingdon. The keynote speaker of the day was Adriana Trigiani, author of Big Stone Gap and several other novels. She also wrote and directed the film adaptation of the same name, which starred Ashley Judd, Patrick Wilson, Jenna Elfman, and Whoopi Goldberg.
Ms. Trigiani offered some great advice for writers, of course, including the admonition to create a space for writing and to set aside some time each day to write. But in addition to pointers for those who wish to advance their writing skills, she talked about life and people and societal differences. One of her statements struck a chord with me. It resounded so loudly that I wrote it down. Ms. Trigiani said, “Women don’t write their stories down, so we can’t find them in history.”
What a powerful statement. And I realized she was right. We don’t record our stories. I suspect a large reason for not recording them is that we’re so busy with life, we simply don’t have the time for such luxuries. I also suspect that many of us feel our stories aren’t worth telling. So many women fail to give themselves credit for their accomplishments, as does society at large.
My Aunt Grace only finished the eighth grade in school, and although she could calculate fractions and multiply partial yards of fabric by the cost per yard in her head faster than most people could with a calculator, she always felt she was somehow a lesser person because she didn’t have a diploma. In addition to learning to cipher as a child, as the second of five children born to a Scots-Irish family on a farm in northern Greene County, Aunt Grace learned about hard work.
Because she knew how to sew from years of making clothes and quilts, Grace went to work at JCPenney in the alterations department. Getting to town for work wasn’t always easy. Her husband wouldn’t allow her to learn to drive, so she had to catch a ride to town with a neighbor when he went to work. The neighbor wasn’t willing to traverse the driveway, so Grace had to meet him at the road, and the weather wouldn’t alter that routine. She told me many stories of arriving at work in soaking wet clothing and her coworkers getting a piece of clothing from the rack for her to wear for a few moments while her clothing dried on the radiators. I suppose the bright side is that she arrived at work early enough to have time to dry her clothes, since her neighbor brought her to town on his schedule rather than hers.
After her divorce, Aunt Grace was determined to never have to depend on someone else for transportation again. She paid a driving instructor and learned to drive on a straight-shift vehicle. She went back to her maiden name of Thompson and obtained a second job to earn enough to share the rent for an apartment with a roommate. Later on she and my mama moved in together to share the rent when mom was a single mother.
Through my formative years and beyond, Aunt Grace became my second mother. She taught me employer loyalty, retiring from JCPenney after working there for 42 years. She taught me to quilt and to wash my hands before preparing food. She also made sure I knew not to dip the spoon back into the potato salad after tasting it without washing the spoon first.
Through Grace, I learned to iron my clothes if they needed it and how to wear pantyhose and slips correctly. From her stories of living in a house that got so cold at night her makeup would freeze in the bottles, I understood hardship and working to afford better living conditions. She taught me about skin care and that we shouldn’t air dirty laundry in public. She was a teetotaler, and she took me and my brother to Sunday School and church. She took pride in her cooking and loved nothing better than bringing a group of people together around a table to enjoy dinner. She also didn’t allow men to wear a hat at that table or permit the television to be on until everyone was excused.
Grace’s story, and the tales of so many women like her, are stories that need to be told. They are stories of servant leadership and determination, of oppression and overcoming obstacles. They are the lives that set the example for women to follow and build upon. Their actions taught us to try harder and keep forging the paths for our daughters to follow as well. My hope is that more of us will take up a pen and talk about these women and about ourselves. They deserve to be heard.