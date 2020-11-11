A cousin who lives in Utah contacted me recently and said she would be traveling through the area. She wondered if I possibly knew the location and could show her where her grandfather (my uncle on my mama’s side) lived as a boy. I replied that I knew which road it was on and the general area, but since the house burned before I was born, I wasn’t certain of the exact location. My sister Gail was actually living there when it burned, so I asked her to go along with us.
My uncle, George Lyle, was the fourth of five children born to Otto Page and Martha Elizabeth “Liz” Thompson. Uncle Lyle, as we called him, enlisted in the Army at age 18. He was stationed at Fort Benning, Georgia, and he and his wife stayed in Columbus, GA, after his retirement. His children have been here for visits, but this cousin, Mary Lu, never has.
We first took Mary Lu to Cross Anchor Cemetery where her great-grandfather and great-grandmother are buried, alongside my mama and Aunt Grace, who she had known. She was excited to photograph the tombstones and questioned us about the other Thompson and Malone headstones that were nearby. “Is this us, too?” she would ask and snap a photo.
Mary Lu’s elation over being there where her family had been was contagious. Gail and I recalled how we’d accompany Mama on Decoration Day and how she would explain to us who the people were and how we were related as we placed the flower arrangements on their graves.
We answered Mary Lu’s questions about the area as we drove from the cemetery toward the old farm. We named the neighbors we could remember and pointed out the store where the spring used to supply water through a pipe for anyone who wanted stop by with a jug to collect it. As we topped the hill to make the turn onto the road where the farm used to be, she exclaimed over the view of the mountains. I hadn’t noticed it before.
The homeplace for my Papaw and Granny Thompson was located on Sulphur Springs Road off Melody Lane and the Baileyton Highway. I’ve driven past it many times, but it took on a whole new meaning when I looked at it with my cousin’s excitement. I imagine we saw it as they did so many years ago.
When we stopped in front of the house that the new owners built long ago, Mary Lu asked if she could take photos. She asked about the barn behind the house, and Gail told her it’s the same barn and pointed out the springhouse that still stands, minus its roof. I’ve lived more than 50 years and didn’t know it was the same barn and springhouse that I’d heard so many stories about until she asked about it.
Then we took her to Sulphur Springs Church right down the road where the family attended church. That’s where we continued to go for several when I was a child, even though Mama had moved to town to work at Magnavox. Aunt Grace would get my brother and me ready for church and take us along with her. The old church building has been replaced with a new one since an errant fire destroyed it in 2003, but Mary Lu was excited to see it anyway.
The tour and visit only lasted for about 90 minutes. She had to go on her way while I had to return to work. It tugged at me enough, though, that Frank and I drove back out there after work that same day. We got burgers from Cuz’s drive-thru and went to the church to enjoy them at a picnic table.
The evening was delightfully peaceful, and as we ate, I looked around at the farm land and the area that still hasn’t changed much since I was a young girl. When I looked back toward the parking lot entrance, I saw the big maple tree that the kids would play under and around while the grown-ups stood and talked after church.
It sounds strange, but it was like a scene in a movie. As I looked at that old tree, I could actually see me and my brother and Ellen and Randall and Lisa chasing each other around it. When I looked at the spot where the old church had stood, I could see the white building with the bell tower and the door that opened into the front of the sanctuary instead of the back. I could see the room that was added at the back where Sunday School classes and homecoming dinners were held. That’s also where the other door was located in case you arrived late and wanted to slip in the back. Don’t ask me how I know.
In that moment I realized my roots run just as deep as that old maple tree. I felt grounded in the parking lot of the church, founded almost 200 years ago in 1826. I knew in my bones why mama and Uncle Lyle and Aunt Grace always called it “the homeplace” because my heart felt at home.
Thank you, Mary Lu. Come back anytime.