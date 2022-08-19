I don’t remember exactly what made us watch our first episode of the “The Great British Baking Show.” Knowing me, I probably saw a couple of social media posts where someone talked about how good it was and then remembered that when we were scanning for something to watch one winter evening and saw the icon for it.
Neither Frank nor I are typically fans of reality TV shows, but we have enjoyed quite a bit of British television - Top Gear, Downton Abby, Sherlock, etc. We decided to give it a try. If we didn’t like it, we would only have wasted an hour or so, and we’d get to listen to their accents as a consolation.
Nine seasons of shows later, we are anxiously awaiting the next one. Now, neither of us are bakers nor do we have a desire to be, so that isn’t the reason we enjoyed the show so much. I’m actually still trying to figure out exactly why it is so entertaining for us.
Known as “The Great British Bake Off” in England, part of the reason for its success is their formula. They have it down to a science, and their editors are brilliant. The show takes place in an idyllic countryside setting where the contestants all bake at individual stations within the same iconic, large white tent.
There are two judges, and their chemistry works well. Paul Hollywood is the harsher critic, intimidating the bakers with his blue-eyed stare. His knowledge of baking is obvious, and he’s often able to tell the contestants what they did wrong with just one taste. (Yes, I know it’s TV and scripted, but it works!)
Prue Leith is his counterpart, and she plays her part just as well. She’s the kinder judge, but she doesn’t sugar-coat her opinion of the bakers’ creations, offering suggestions for improvement and even disagreeing with Paul on occasion. Even at their harshest, though, the show is a sharp contrast to some of the “competition” shows created in America. The contestants sometimes help each other, and it’s obvious that the hosts and judges truly feel sad for the bakers when a bake doesn’t go as planned.
The show includes two hosts as well, added in for a bit of comic relief. The names and faces have changed a couple of times throughout the series, and we have our favorites, but they all add a bit of levity to the competition and entertainment to the show.
Each season begins with 12 bakers, and each show includes a theme and three challenges. The weeks focus on different aspects of baking with themes including biscuit week, pie week, and cake week. The first challenge the contestants complete is a “signature” challenge, and the bakers can plan ahead what they will create within the given parameters and time limits.
For the second challenge - called the “technical” - all of the bakers are provided with the same ingredients, the same equipment, and the same instructions. Their products are then judged blindly ranked from best to worst. The final bake of the show is the “Showstopper.” Again, the bakers are given the parameters ahead of time, and they bring their best, being judged on their creativity as well as their flavors.
Stir in the beautiful photography, the background music that helps create the suspense when time is running out and the bakers aren’t quite finished, and the ever-present possibility that Paul Hollywood just might enjoy the dish enough to award his elusive signature handshake, and the show is great fun for viewers, even if they aren’t bakers themselves. Each episode includes the awarding of the title of “star baker” for the week, and an elimination, until the only the three finalists remain.
Part of my enjoyment is the educational aspect as well, even though I have no real baking aspirations.
I’ve learned that “biscuits” in England are what we call cookies. I’ve learned the proper density of a good sponge cake. I know what cream patissiere is (they call it “cream pat” for short, on the show), and I’ve learned of the existence of ceramic pie weights. Granted, I may never use this information in real life, but I feel a little more worldly having learned it. (I did ask Frank if I had achieved ‘a proper bake’ on biscuits I made for breakfast one Saturday morning. He agreed that I had.)
Whatever the reason, or combination of reasons, the appeal of the show is definitely there. They haven’t announced a release date for the next season yet, but I’ll be watching.