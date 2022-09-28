Mockingbird

Harper Lee wrote in “To Kill a Mockingbird” that “Mockingbirds don’t do one thing but make music for us to enjoy. They don’t eat up people’s gardens, don’t nest in corncribs. They don’t do one thing but sing their hearts out for us. That’s why it’s a sin to kill a mockingbird.”

 Stock Photo via Pixabay

Greeneville native Paige Mengel is a Tusculum College alumna, CPA, arts admirer and business coordinator of Greeneville Theatre Guild. Contact her at paigemengel@gmail.com.