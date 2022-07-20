Putting anything that you’ve created out into the public where it can be seen – and judged – by others is a bit terrifying for me.
I’ve gotten used to it with this column over the years, but I agonized for months over ever agreeing to write the first one. Then I spent about three weeks asking people I trusted if they thought it was good enough to submit. I finally just had to let it go, send it out into the world, and hope for the best.
Creating something, whether it’s music, sculpture, a painting, or something written means putting a bit of yourself on display. Whether it’s personally connected to you or not, there’s still a bit of “you” in it. For example, a landscape painting may not be of a place that is significant to the artist. It may just be a location they believe is worth painting. Others may disagree with the subject matter. And then there’s the talent and the technique and the color choices and endless numbers of things for people to find fault with.
Folks do it anyway, because art needs to be created. The world would be a drab, silent, ignorant, and boring place without it.
Terrifying though it may be, two friends and I are about to put a new work on display for the public to see. Laura Dupler, Pam Gosnell, and I have written a play that is being staged by the Greeneville Theatre Guild in September. I had trouble breathing the first time I said that out loud in a public place, and now it’s about to happen.
It started innocently enough. We were already friends, and are about the same age. On a whim, we decided to attend a fundraiser called “The Little Black Dress Event.” The event was an all-female evening where you dress up and go dancing, simply for the sake of having fun.
We bought tickets, fixed our hair and put on makeup, and went to the event. Most of the chairs had been removed to make room for vendor tables, and the place was packed. We also quickly realized that we were three of the four oldest women in the room. After socializing for a few minutes, we snagged three chairs from their hiding place and seated ourselves in a corner, out of the way.
As we fanned ourselves and wondered why we chose to come, the laughter began, as it usually does. We made fun of our hot flashes and dubbed our little camp “Menopause Corner.” One of us said, “This would make a funny play,” and then we laughed and forgot about it. Several times after that, when one of us said something we thought was funny, someone would say, “Oh! We should put that in the play.”
After several months of this, one of us said, “Okay, we should either try writing this thing or quit talking about it.” We decided the best thing to do was to rent a cabin for a weekend, get away from everything and everybody, bring a lot of food to enjoy, and then see what came of it. So we did.
It was cute, too. We had groceries and plans for dinners and snack foods for in between. “You can’t write when you’re hungry,” we said. There was no internet or cell service, so we were free from distractions. We brought brand new notebooks and pens and index cards, along with a laptop and some high hopes.
We came away from that first weekend with a few extra pounds, a plot, an outline of each scene, a list of characters, and the thought that maybe, just maybe, it could actually be a play. We had homework assignments for each scene.
Now, almost two years later, after letting several folks read it and give us advice, after two meetings where actors read the words we wrote, after many corrections and additions and deletions, we’re letting it go and putting it out there where others can see what we did. It is no less terrifying than that first column was.
We’ve had a few questions along the way. Yes, the main characters are three middle-aged women, but no, it is not autobiographical. Yes, the three of us will play those three characters. Yes, there’s humor. (At least, we think it’s there. We really hope it’s there.) No, it isn’t a man-bashing play. No, it isn’t about menopause, even though the original name was “Menopause Corner” in honor of its symbolic birthplace.
It’s a day in the lives of these three women. It’s about how different personalities can still be the best of friends. It’s about being afraid and going ahead anyway. They do say to write what you know, after all.