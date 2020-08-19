While most everything about COVID-19 is up for social and political debate, one indisputable fact about the coronavirus pandemic is that it has changed fashion and industry across the globe.
From creating a new retail category and sparking a burgeoning cottage industry to driving up the market for medical grade masks — revenue increases of up to 23% are expected according to the report “Medical Masks Market in US- Industry Outlook & Forecast 2020-2025” — face coverings are here to stay, at least for the foreseeable future.
A new ad campaign by the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials and the Big Cities Health Coalition promoting mask use and targeting a broad national audience launched on Hulu and social media Friday.
According to a release, it features several pairs of mask designs that reflect opposite personalities and concludes with an announcer asking, “What does your mask say about you? It says you care about others. So, mask up. And save lives.”
“Everyone has different backgrounds, but we all care for others,” says Michael Fraser, ASTHO’s chief executive officer, in the release. “This spot demonstrates how we can come together to keep each other healthy.”
“Wearing a mask shouldn’t be a partisan act,” Chrissie Juliano, BCHC’s executive director, added in the release. “It is an act of compassion that shows you care about protecting the health and well-being of your community.”
From promoting favorite teams and political campaigns to becoming an extension of haute couture, from the whimsical to the shocking, masks give wearers another avenue to convey their likes, dislikes and fashion sense, much along the line of the long revered t-shirt.
