My memories of the Greene County
Fair go way back.
As a child in the late ‘70s and early ‘80s, fair time in Greene County always brought renewed excitement. At school, my classmates and I would talk excitedly about which night we would be going to the fair (if we could convince our parents to take us) and where we could meet up at the fairgrounds for some thrill-seeking on the carnival rides.
While I was on the midway with my friends, my parents, Virgil and Christine, would head in different directions.
Mom usually ended up at the arts and crafts displays, and Dad could typically be found either at the cattle barn or the motorsports arena, if a tractor pull or demolition derby was happening that night. They would set a time, however, to meet back up to enjoy a hamburger together at one of the church booths. Each of us would always make a point of also heading through the commercial building to register for prizes and to make sure we stopped by the radio station’s booth to get contest cards pinned to our shirts. The key to winning a prize from the radio station was to find your card’s matching number and advertiser on a card pinned to someone else’s shirt at the fair that night. It was funny to watch everyone looking at each other with hopeful glances.
Back then at the fair, there was also a “greased pole” with bills of cash pinned at the top. Anyone who thought they had the right climbing skills could take a shot at shimmying up the slick pole to pick off the money. My cousin, Sammy Warren, who I believe was half spider monkey, was usually a strong contender to pull that money off the top of the pole. The kid could climb anything — even bare walls!
This year, I made my way to the fair on Wednesday night to take photos for The Greeneville Sun — and to enjoy a hamburger at the Union Temple UMC booth. (The burger didn’t disappoint! It was tasty as ever!)
I met up with my son, Tyler, and his girlfriend, Hashu, at the food booth, and from there we trekked down the hill to the Main Stage to watch some wrestling. One of Tyler’s buddies, Shawn, was among the School of Morton wrestlers on the card, demonstrating how to effectively “sell” a move and pump up the crowd.
From the wrestling ring, we headed up to the Jim Saulsbury Motorsports Arena to watch some of the truck and tractor pulls, an event that Hashu had never before witnessed, but said she wanted to see. She was curious, at first, if a person was actually going to be pulling a tractor! I told her, “No,” — but as I thought more about it I considered that would be a good show, wouldn’t it? How many people would it take to out pull a big ol’ John Deere?!
My visit to the fair wasn’t complete without a walk through the midway. No, I didn’t brave any rides, but I did enjoy watching the kids on them. One group of teenagers was eagerly awaiting a turn to spin “round and round like a record” on a massive, tilting “turntable.” One of the boys in line saw my camera and yelled, “Hey! Can we have our picture taken?!!” “Sure,” I answered before quickly snapping their photo. Before I could get their names, though, the ride operator began loading new thrill seekers and the teenagers quickly scampered off.
I had to smile, remember back, and think to myself,
“Yeah, those were the days!”