Mother’s Day, less than a week away now, usually means moms can expect phone calls, cards, gifts or flowers and maybe even breakfast in bed. Being a mom myself, I can attest that those are all thoughtful and loving gestures that mothers deeply appreciate. I still have gifts my two sons gave me over the years that I cherish dearly.
But I also must confess that there are things I love and appreciate more. The first being the opportunity to have children. To bring a life into existence, watch it grow, try to guide and protect it as best you can, pray for it, hope the best for it and then let it go out into the world — there is no more rewarding, heart wrenching, frightening, joyful, humbling, rollercoaster of an adventure that a human being can embark upon.
I raised my sons as a single parent from the time they were quite young, something I would never have imagined would have happened when they were born. That had its challenges, including some I would describe as intense. I was spared the pain all too many mothers parents endure when their children go contrary wise to the law or down the road of substance addiction. But still, it wasn’t easy.
Even so, it was well worth it. I remember the day my baby boy — a term of endearment for my youngest that I think at 28 he still cringes at — went on his first road trip on his Harley Davidson. Aaron had already made the decision to go into the Air Force after completing a couple years of college for computers and was taking a trip to see extended family in Massachusetts.
I’m not saying that I felt gleeful every step along the way to his venturing off on his own into the unknown. I mean, come on. I’m a mom. But that moment I watched him leave the winding back roads and steer that machine onto the interstate highway, head high, full of confidence in himself and looking forward to what the future would bring him was a moment I will never forget. I can only liken it to the joy and pride a mother eagle must feel when her eaglet leaves the nest, catches the wind beneath its wings and begins to soar.
Now a respected staff sergeant being tapped for leadership roles, he continues to soar, figuratively and literally, as his position takes him into the clouds on an aircraft to keep our nation safe.
I take equal pride in my oldest, a dedicated father and husband who started on his career path at a surprisingly young age. Many young boys are fascinated by firefighting. For Josh, it went deeper. He joined a rescue squad Explorer post, a program that allows young people to explore a variety of career paths, as soon as they would let him in the door at the age of 13.
At 16 he became a junior volunteer firefighter, counting the days until he turned 18 and could become a full-fledged member. Later, he attended college to earn an emergency medical technician license, then returned to college again to become a paramedic. He currently serves as a paramedic in Greene County and continues to serve in the volunteer fire service.
What impresses me most about his career accomplishments, though, isn’t the determination and effort he put into pursuing them. It isn’t even the fact that at 30 he’s a veteran first responder with more than 15 years of training and service in an under-appreciated, underpaid field with an average career span of about half a dozen years. It’s not the number of lives he’s saved or that he’s still at it in spite of the ones that couldn’t be saved.
It’s the dedication and professionalism he continues to demonstrate by aggressively keeping himself up to date on the cutting edge knowledge of a quickly evolving field and mentoring those coming up behind him to also be the best they can be.
Above and beyond their careers and accomplishments, I am most proud of who my sons are. Their characters are the biggest contribution they make to this world. The people they have chosen to become is the best gift a mother could hope for.
But I digress, sorry. Like I said, I’m a mom. Just be glad you’re not sitting next to me. I’d be showing you photos of the two of them — and my grandkids. Where I intended to go with this was to the gifts I value most. Some of those come more frequently than mother’s day, like the gift of their time in a random phone call to share some news or just to chat for no particular reason. Memories of times when they were young that still warm my heart and mist my eyes are gifts I will always treasure. There were the times as they’ve grown into men that I needed a shoulder to lean on and found theirs to be strong and steady. And then there’s the letter that made me cry.
When my oldest was 20, in college pursuing his dreams and newly married, he and his wife had to watch each penny. For Mother’s Day that year, he decided to handwrite me a letter. I still carry it in my wallet. He began the letter by telling me how much he loved me and appreciated the effort I put into raising him. Then, using each letter of my name, he wrote a list of attributes and what they meant to him.
Here are a few. “L, is for your love for me, which is a blessing I will never forget.” R, he said, stood for “respect, which you taught me to have for myself and to expect from others …” N brought to his mind “all the times you neglected yourself in order to provide the best for me and Aaron.” A, from my middle name, stood for being “an admirable person that I can always call my mother and always look up to.” F represented a fortress, “which is what I know I always have in you when I have hard times.”
You see now why this made me cry, right? It’s always nice to hear loving words from your children but what makes this letter so special is that, as a young man, my son not only said he loves me but acknowledged that he received the things that as a mother I most wanted to convey to my children. It was an affirmation that, no matter my faults or missteps as a parent, he knows I love him and that he, and his brother, were — and are — worth giving my all for.
You want to know another great thing about the letter? It’s a gift I get to reopen each Mother’s Day.