Rural Resources entered a new season of leadership on Saturday and the potential harvest looks good.
During a celebration that marked the departure of former Executive Director Sally Causey, Merri Younce was announced as her successor. The open house celebration was held Saturday afternoon at the Rural Resources Farm and Food Education Center on Holly Springs Road. The celebration featured live music by The Flying Js, the unveiling of a new arts and education installation and face painting.
Younce comes to the organization with a solid track record for building struggling programs into thriving community assets and building successful, long-term partnerships between nonprofits, government organizations and educational institutions. She aims to make Rural Resources more accessible to the community and offer more of what the community needs.
“We are open for our community,” Younce said, adding, “This is such a great opportunity for this organization right now. I think it’s ready for a breath of fresh air. I think the community is ready for us to be meaningful. We’ve been here a long time but we’re only serving ‘x’ number of people. We can expand and serve so many more.”
Causey, who held the position for 24 years, plans to work in a family member’s online business in the private sector.
What’s the buzz?
A new educational art installation was unveiled during the celebration. A walk in beehive, designed by Causey, constructed by Steve Tipton and brought to life by local artist Susan Farley allows visitors to step inside to get a bees-eye view of how a hive works, while learning about bee biology and the importance of pollinator habitat.
Rural Resources has long supported education about the importance of pollinator habitat and the farm has been the home for several operating beehives.
The walk-in beehive was made possible with generous support from the TN Arts Commission, and the East TN Foundation Arts Fund. It was announced during the celebration that beehive will be named for Causey.
Bessie, a Jersey cow and longtime resident of the Rural Resources farm, also celebrated a birthday on Saturday. Bessie, who turned 7-years-old, received a flower lei for the occasion and enjoyed lots of attention from the many well-wishers who stopped by to wish her a happy birthday.