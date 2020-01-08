Rhonda Vincent returns to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center on Saturday, Jan. 18 at 7:30 p.m. for a night of Bluegrass music with world-class musicians that collectively make up The Rage.
Affectionately known as the Queen of Bluegrass, Rhonda Vincent began her professional music career at the age of five, playing drums with her family’s band, the Sally Mountain Show. She picked up the mandolin at age eight, and the fiddle at 10, and has become one of the most celebrated Bluegrass artists of our time. With multiple IBMA Awards, and the coveted Grammy Award for Best Bluegrass Album, Rhonda Vincent has cemented her place among the greats of Bluegrass and Country music.
Songs such as “I’m Not Over You,” “An Old Memory (Found It’s Way Back Home Again),” “I Do My Cryin’ At Night,” and “At The Corner Of Walk and Don’t Walk” endeared her to fans of traditional country music, even if the mainstream audience was not ready for her unashamedly country sound. After developing a loyal following within both musical styles, she chose to return to her bluegrass roots in 2000, and hasn’t looked back. Her powerful voice and unrelenting work ethic have earned her a closet full of bluegrass music awards. Her first-class presentation both on and off stage has allowed Vincent to be one of the only bluegrass artists of the 21st century whose albums consistently reach the Billboard Country Top 40, finding a home among both camps of fans. She is also one of Nashville’s most in-demand harmony singers, heard on recordings alongside names such as Dolly Parton, Alan Jackson, and Daryle Singletary.
Enjoy a night of Bluegrass music with Rhonda Vincent and The Rage, Saturday, Jan. 18 at 7:30 p.m. Only $20 balcony seats remain for this performance. Vincent’s 2019-2020 Season Sponsor is McSpadden, Inc. Tickets are on sale now for all performances for the entire 2019-2020 season and may be purchased online at NPACgreeneville.com, in person at the NPAC box office, or by calling 423-638-1679.
NPAC offers online seat selection with no processing or delivery fees. There is an additional $2.00 ticketing fee per ticket regardless of purchase method. The box office hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. The 1150 seat performing arts center is located adjacent to the campus of Greeneville High School. For venue information, and to purchase tickets, please visit www.npacgreeneville.com.