Join Bays Mountain Park for a comedy adventure at Bays Mountain Brewing Company next Aug. 19 for A Night with Rangers. It's a little like stand-up comedy, but with real nature stories from Bays Mountain Park naturalists.
Rangers are a wealth of knowledge, skills, and stories from 50 years on the mountain. Some stories may seem to be tall talks or even a big fish story — you know, it gets bigger each time it’s told. Enjoy a brew and listen to stories, told by rangers both past and present. This penultimate program in the “Night with Rangers” series features Fred Hilton and Bob Culler.
See if you can distinguish a tall tale or a big fish story. Come out to Bays Mountain Brewing Company for the live conversations that start at 6:30 p.m. Bays Mountain Park will also livestream the program via its Facebook page for those unable to attend in person.
Enjoy a pint of the 50th Anniversary Bays Mountain Ale too! For each pint purchased, one dollar will go back to Bays Mountain Park. “A Night with Rangers” will be hosted one more time on Oct. 21.
To learn more about Bays Mountain Park and how you can be a part of its 50th Anniversary celebrations, go to baysmountain.com or call 423-229-9447.