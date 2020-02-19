Time flies when you’re having fun, as the saying goes, and that certainly has been true of my time here at the Accent Desk thus far.
It’s been fun. It’s been challenging, in some respects. It’s been inspiring to see how the entire Greeneville Sun Staff — from more departments than I can mention here and doing more types of jobs than I’m sure folks realize it takes to publish a newspaper — pour their energy, expertise and dedication to excellence into making our publications the best they can possibly be.
It’s also been exciting to meet some new local freelance writers, photographers and columnists who I’m looking forward to introducing you to in the coming months. One of those talented contributors makes her debut today with a brand new column.
Amy Laws, The Vivacious Voyager, will share anecdotes of her travel adventures from across the country and globe, as well as from the region she has come home too. I hope you will enjoy her adventures and humor as much as I do.
The Vivacious Voyager will publish every other week on page four, along with other articles and information about travel and adventures. Whether you have been bitten by the travel bug yourself or just enjoy tagging along on the travels of others as an armchair adventurer, you’ll want to check out Accent’s new Adventures page.
I’m excited about another upcoming addition to our regular features in Accent too — a page dedicated to exploring some of our area’s outdoor recreational opportunities and natural resources. Among other things you’ll see on that page will be information about hiking and biking trails in our area. I hope to also include a regular or semi-regular hunting column, and for this I must ask for some assistance.
Are you a knowledgable and experienced local hunter who has a proven ability to write and the time to commit to a column once or twice a month? Do you know a hunter who fits that description? Anyone who wants to toss their hunting cap into the ring as a potential candidate should send a sample column to Accent@greenevillesun.com. Please also provide a paragraph or two describing yourself and your hunting experience. No phone calls please.
Are there other things you’d like to see in Accent? Do you have a story idea or know someone you think other folks might want to read about? Please contact me at the email address above.
So far, the journey into 2020 with Accent has been enjoyable and exciting. I hope you’ll think so too as we journey on together.