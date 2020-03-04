One of my Greeneville Sun compadres and I have a weekday morning ritual of sorts. It started out when we discovered during a conversation in the office that we both like old 1960s and 1970s rock and roll songs. The conversation continued the next morning with texting some favorites back and forth and has continued ever since to include music from a wide variety of genres and decades. It’s an enjoyable way to start a work day and his encyclopedic mental database of music — from the classic to the obscure — has broadened my own musical horizons.
As I’m writing this, I just hit send on a text with links to Bob Dylan’s “The Times They Are A-Changin’” and David Bowie’s “Changes.” Both classics in their own right, they are miles apart in style and a decade apart in time. Their common theme — change — is something that’s been on my mind lately.
Reflecting on the people, things and ideas that have come and gone is a good reminder that nothing in our existence is static. It’s all part of the endless twists and turns that mark our path through life on planet Earth. Down to the cycles of day and night and seasons, birth and death and all that falls between the two, the one constant in life is change.
I think we can all relate to the idea that time brings all kinds of changes to our personal and professional lives, some expected and some surprises. Then there are the changes in the broader spheres of our communities and the world at large.
Some of those make me think of Bowie’s lyrics: “Ch-ch-ch-changes, turn and face the strange.” Recent headlines seem to herald a host of changes in the fabric of our local and national communities. We’ve all seen the surprising turns — good and bad — in political, national security, environmental and social spheres. Some of those have been strange indeed.
Locally, recent headlines about law enforcement involved shootings feels strange, to say the least. Ok, I know this isn’t Mayberry, as the expression goes, and we’ve certainly been seeing the same escalations in crimes as other rural communities. But how did we move so far toward what used to be things that only happened in “other places?”
Changes in healthcare, the economy and even the weather have had major impacts in our area, some good and some not. After watching businesses vacate one by one for so many years, seeing others finally move in gives us reason to celebrate. Visible signs of revitalization can be found downtown and other signs of life and growth are popping up across the county.
Soon, the Greeneville Sun will take a look back at some of the changes that have taken place over the last year in Greeneville and Greene County. The newsroom staff is busily working to put together the annual Benchmarks special sections that highlight some events and developments over the last year and across the broad spectrum of topics that make up the life of a community. Watch for the first two Benchmarks installments on Saturday, March 14.