Who is the person behind the portrait? Coming April 22, William King Museum of Art presents a survey of 18th-19th century paintings titled A Painting Tradition. This exhibition looks at the importance of the portrait and the figure in Europe and America. From military portraits and members of the aristocracy, to the working class and beloved horses, it explores the various styles of portrait and figure painting that were prevalent from the Georgian to Victorian periods in Europe and through the Early and Revolutionary periods in America.
In addition to a survey of the figure in painting, A Painting Tradition will include study paintings and sketchbooks to examine the ways that artists studied painting and developed their techniques. Learn about the people behind the portraits through a look at the lives of the artists and the sitters, along with the historical events that drove the production of portraits, a release says.
This exhibition is organized by William King Museum of Art from private collections and sponsored by The Bank of Marion with additional support from The Rea Charitable Trust. A Painting Tradition will be on display in the United Company-LeGard Galleries, April 22-Sept. 19.