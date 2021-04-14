Avery Young opens her bluish-green eyes, her golden blond hair tousled on her pillow. It’s 8 a.m. and her mother, Chastan, and her nurse put a chest physiotherapy vest on the 5-year-old. Unable to move, Avery lies limply in the bed while the CPT vest is secured around her small body. The vest will run for 30 minutes, using pulses of air to squeeze and release her body, loosening mucus in her lungs.
While the vest is running, she gets an albuterol treatment, followed by another medication for her lungs. When those treatments are finished, she’ll be put on a cough assist machine. Avery cannot cough to clear her lungs herself. The machine forces air into her lungs and then sucks it back out along with mucus that has been loosened by the CPT.
After 30 rounds on the cough assist machine, she gets more medication, this time to help keep infections down that grow in her tracheostomy tube, a device that allows her to breath through her throat. The trach tube, as it’s often called, has minimized the amount of times Avery has to be admitted into the hospital to be intubated in order to help her breath. The trach tube requires round the clock nursing care.
Next, she gets an inhaler and nose spray, followed by a liquid breakfast given through a feeding tube.
At nine, she gets her morning meds, more than a dozen. Most of them are seizure medicines, and then there’s calcium for her bones, Loratadine and a probiotic.
If it’s Monday, Wednesday or Friday, she’ll get a bath and get her trach tube changed.
She’ll get more meals, which take about an hour, at 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m. 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.
At 8 p.m. she gets another round of breathing treatments. Her nighttime meds are administered at nine. In between, Chastan and the nurse give her at least three more breathing treatments. When she’s sick, they do more.
“Mostly, that’s her days,” said Chastan. “During the day, we try to bring her out in the living room so she can interact with us, and get her out of the bed so she’s not laying in the bed all the time. Here recently, we’ve had appointments every week.”
Avery, who will be six in June, has a rare type of muscular dystrophy called Walker-Warburg Syndrome. It’s the most severe type of congenital muscular dystrophy there is.
At the age of 22, Chastan went for her 20-week prenatal check-up for her first child and an ultrasound showed her baby had excess fluid on her brain, a condition known as hydrocephalus.
“That’s all we thought was wrong with her,” Chastan said. “We were just expecting that two days after she was born, she would have the surgery to place the shunt and then a couple of days later, we would be able to go home.”
That wasn’t the case. Mother and daughter spent 30 days in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit because Avery couldn’t take a bottle. Doctors also started checking other things. A test of her Creatine phosphokinase level, which is an enzyme that indicates damage to muscle tissue, was done. Avery’s CPK level was elevated and doubled again before she left the NICU.
The family was sent to a specialist who confirmed that Avery had muscular dystrophy.
“It was a lot,” said Chastan, now 27-years-old, recalling her feelings when they received the diagnosis. “We had hoped and prayed that it wasn’t that, that she was just having some delays. When we did finally get the diagnosis, it was hard to cope with.”
Avery’s condition will continue to worsen with time, as all the muscles in her body, including her heart and diaphragm, continue to deteriorate. Her parents don’t know how long they will have with her.
“They told us that she wasn’t supposed to live past the age of three,” Chastan said. “She also has, from the muscular dystrophy, hydrocephalus, which is excessive fluid on the brain. She has a shunt placed to drain all that fluid off. She got it two days after she was born and it stays in her. She has congenital glaucoma, also caused by muscular dystrophy. They think she’s legally blind. They don’t know how much she sees. She also has seizures from epilepsy.”
In order to care for her daughter, Chastan had to give up her job. Her husband Andrew, a mechanic, is the family’s sole income.
In spite of the challenges, Chastan and Andrew try to give Avery as normal a life as possible, taking her outside their home or to parks. That requires more than just grabbing a stroller and a diaper back. For one thing, Avery is dead weight and requires two people to safely move her.
“When we go somewhere, it takes a lot for us to go, to get out of the house,” Chastan explains. “She has a feeding bag that has to go. She has her ventilator that has to go. She has a trach to-go bag that has her emergency trach supplies that have to go. She has a suction machine that has to go. We have a diaper bag that goes.”
Once they’re out, Avery’s interactions with other people and the world around her are still limited to touch, hearing and smell. Chastan can tell when she’s interacting with someone by the way she perks up.
“I think she knows her family’s voices and the people who are around her all the time,” she said, adding, “She doesn’t do well with change. If we have a new nurse that comes in, she’ll have multiple seizures that day. It can last a couple of days. We just got a new night shift nurse and she had a couple of seizures and was up all night last night. It takes a really big toll on her."
In addition to being a full-time care giver, Chastan must also be an advocate for her daughter.
“We’ve had to switch doctors because they’ve said, ‘Well, there’s nothing else we can do for her,’" Chastan explained. “Comments like that, that’s not fair to her. So we push for a second opinion and go from there. Avery kept having seizures and (her doctor) couldn’t get them leveled out. We ended up switching to a neurologist at Vanderbilt. He actually put her on a new medication and adjusted medications and she’s been doing a lot better.”
She adds, “People just want to brush it off. ‘She’s got this diagnosis and she’s not going to make it much longer.’ I feel like they don’t want to try with her. But that doesn’t work with me. She’s a human being. She deserves the best life too, like any other kid would. It doesn’t matter if she has multiple disabilities or not. If I don’t like an answer, I go and get a second opinion. And if I don’t like that, I just keep pushing until I find somebody who will actually treat her.”
In order to give their daughter the best life they can, Chastan and Andrew are trying to build a room to accommodate Avery’s disabilities.
“Right now, if EMS comes in and tries to take her to the hospital, they can’t even get into our living room,” Chastan said. “They can’t even fit the stretcher down our hallway. We have to carry her outside and put her on the stretcher. Her bathtub, she’s sitting up out of the water in her bath seat and she gets chill bumps on her. It’s not handicap accessible. We’re having to lift her. She’s 55 pounds of dead weight. We’re supposed to have a Hoyer lift but the Hoyer lift won’t fit in her bedroom or bathroom doorways. We’re trying to make a room that has a handicap accessible bathroom in it for her to meet her needs, so she can be warm and it’s safer for us to give her a bath. This fundraiser is really important to us. We’re trying to raise quite a bit of money for Avery to get this room.”
They hope that having a room of her own that is safe and accessible, will make Avery’s life better, for as long as they can.
“I hope that we can get as many years as we can with her,” Chastan said. “This diagnosis, there’s not a cure for it. There’s no medicine that you can do. You can only treat the symptoms like we’re doing now and go to specialists, but it will eventually get to where things just aren’t working. But we’re just hoping that we can get as much time as possible.
“We literally live each day like it’s our last and we don’t let it affect us right now. I think it’ll be different when we have to face it but we all just try not to think about it right now and just try to give her the best quality of life as we can right now.”
A benefit Pick-up dinner for Avery Young will be held Saturday, May 8 from 3-6 p.m. at Critters Corner. The dinner includes BBQ, chips, slaw and desert. Cost is $10. Tickets are available at Critters Corner, Thadd’s Barber Shop, The Dog House, Kathy’s Hair Coral, Towne & Country Pharmacy, Brumley’s Expressions, Atchley’s Pharmacy, Flowers by Tammy, Greene County Drug, Corley’s Pharmacy, S&S Automotive, Kiser Boulevard Automotive, Corley’s Pharmacy Solutions, Diesel LLC and The Christian Bookstore.