A Spot on the Hill, the original, research-based, play returns this October to the Old Jonesborough Cemetery. Now celebrating its seventh season, this edition features new characters. New stories include members of the Panhorst family, John Simpson who owned the Mansion House, Spanish American War veteran William Armstrong, and Lucy Stuart who has a secret she’s been keeping. You’ll meet them and many more!
Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs to sit on. Come and listen to real stories of real lives among real tombstones, a release says.
Performances for A Spot on the Hill will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 15, 16, 22, and 23. There will be 2 p.m. matinee performances on Oct. 16 and 23. Changes have been made this year in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and there will be no indoor performances. Tickets are limited, and sell out fast, so make sure you buy yours today, the release says. Tickets are $8 and proceeds benefit the Heritage Alliance’s educational programs and initiatives, including ongoing programming in Jonesborough’s historic cemeteries.
Audience members should arrive 15 minutes prior to show time. Parking is available at the First Baptist Church and downtown. It is a short walk up East Main Street to the cemetery from the First Baptist Church lot. A golf cart courtesy shuttle will be available for guests who need it. This program is not suggested for children less than 10 years of age. In case of inclement weather, the show will be canceled and audience members will be notified in advance.
To purchase tickets, please call the Jonesborough Visitor’s Center at 423-753-1010. Tickets can also be purchased online at jonesborough.com/tickets.